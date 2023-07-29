Although Lake Fest happened for the first time Saturday at the Kenosha Harbor-based Great Lakes Yacht Sales, organizers said it definitely won't be the last.

"We want to fill this thing out and make this a Kenosha thing, lasting every year," Rob Moore, the face of Lake Fest, said. "We're probably going to do it the same time again (next year)."

At Lake Fest, duck boats and other aquatic devices were available for families to rent, there were bounce houses and games for kids, boats for sale and free hotdogs and soft drinks for families who stopped by. There were also water safety presentations, scuba diving demonstrations and more.

"We're doing a lot," Moore said. "We want to show the community that we care about them and love them."

Proceeds from the event were designated to assist the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.

Meryl Strichartz with the KCSC said the organization is grateful that the money raised will go to the center. She said the proceeds will be used mostly for boat maintenance.

Strichartz also said she's "really excited" about having Lake Fest for the first time.

"This is the beginning of the day and we're going all night long," Strichartz said. "We're lucky we had a beautiful day for it and everyone's excited."

Strichartz said she's most excited about their Venetian boat parade planned for Saturday evening. She said although she wasn't certain how many boats were going to participate, she hopes it grows over the years.

"We really want to start the tradition of doing a Venetian night boat parade in Kenosha. I know that's a really cool thing and a lot of other communities have one," Strichartz said. "I'm really happy to be doing community events and letting the community know we're here."

Ellen Stehlik was having fun with her family by Simmons Island celebrating her husband's birthday when they noticed the signs in the area promoting Lake Fest.

"We decided to check it out," Stehlik said. "It seems nice so far."

Stehlik said she appreciated that there were activities for the children present as her two daughters, Hazel, age 5 and Maddie, 3, were jumping on the bounce houses.

Jasmin Cornelio also came with her daughters Esperanza Cruz, age 3 and Victoria Cruz, 4, who spent their time playing games and winning candy.

"It's a nice place for the kids," Cornelio said.

Cornelio said she also didn't know about the Lake Fest originally until she was in the area, but said she enjoyed checking it out even though it was "super hot outside."

The event even attracted people from out of town, Ashley Doering, from Random Lake, learned of the event from her friends.

"This is all new for me down here, but it's beautiful. I love it," Doering said. "It's a Saturday so why not come out."

Doering said she likes to "meet new people, have fun and have a beverage." She said the event was nice because of how beautiful of a day it was.

"I understand it's an annual event, so it being my first year, I anticipate coming back in future years," Doering said.