With a gleam of determination in their eyes, Kenosha County law enforcement officers and firefighters were lined up on lime green trikes and ready to put the pedal to the metal Tuesday night for the annual First Responders Night at the Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road.

BATTLE OF THE TRIKES Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Colin Coultrip, center, leads the pack in the law enforcement race, followed by Twin Lakes Police Chi…

In an age-old rivalry, fire and law enforcement personnel went head-to-head to determine who would take home the traveling trophy. Last year, the Kenosha Police Department claimed victory, with officer Cody Cox leading the way to victory.

Tuesday night was the first night the trikes were used as the racing vehicles, and it was the first time competing for all the racers. The competition was divided into three heats: one for law enforcement, one for fire and a final between the first and second places of the law enforcement and fire heats.

BATTLE OF THE TRIKES Zach Keller, center, proudly displays his trophy on the winners podium. Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Colin Coultrip, left, finishe…

"We appreciate the fact that our local law enforcement and first responders take the time to come down here and do this," said Kenosha Velodrome Association President Jen Scarlato. "This means a lot to us."

Law enforcement

Competing for law enforcement were Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton, Pleasant Prairie Chief David Smetana, Sgt. Colin Coultrip, the Public Information Officer for the Sheriff's Department and Twin Lakes Interim Chief Katie Hall.

Patton said his strategy to win the race was "giving it your all."

"And don't die," Patton said jokingly. "Trying to get us all to fit as we come through (the warm up track) was a little tight. We just don't want anyone to wreck. We all have to work tomorrow."

Smetana said the hardest part was keeping up with the rest of the competition.

"My wife said 'Don't get bruised,' and I said 'The only thing getting bruised is my ego tonight,'" Smetana said. "I was peddling and I was trying to watch them to see what they're doing that I'm not doing."

While noting the race was fun, Smetana said his goal for next year's race is to have someone younger and a bit more competitive compete in his place.

Coultrip won the law enforcement heat.

"Now it's just warming up," he said. "We'll be able to kick the firefighters into last place, no problem."

Coultrip jokingly said the hardest part of the race was being the trailblazer for the rest of the racers.

"I had to lead the way to make the airflow better for everyone else," he said in jest.

Fire departments

Competing for the fire departments were Cade Kuebler of Kenosha Fire and EMS, Sergio Henby of Somers Fire and Rescue, Zach Keller of Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Nick Keller of Bristol Fire and Rescue.

Zach Keller took off and claimed first place for the fire heat, competing against not only other area departments, but also his brother, Nick.

"I think it's just cool we got to do it together," Zach Keller said.

The last lap

In the final race, Zach Keller, Patton, Coultrip and Kuebler went head-to-head to determine the winner of 2023 Battle of the Trikes.

Riders were neck-and-neck throughout the middle of the track, but Zach Keller emerged victorious.

"I was just happy to be here and have fun," Keller said, noting he did not expect to win. "Everyone from Pleasant Prairie Fire is expecting me to show up (next year)."

Coming in second place was Coultrip, followed by Patton, then Kuebler.

"I'm just happy we beat the cops," Nick Keller said.