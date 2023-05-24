In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 30, Mark and Barbara Mueller woke to the sound of sirens. It wasn’t unusual as the Somers couple had heard emergency vehicles race by many times over the years.

But when Mark went to the window, he realized the fire trucks were on their property.

“He said, ‘They’re here Barbara. The barn’s on fire.’” Barbara Mueller recalled shortly after.

Over a dozen area fire departments and roughly 50 firefighters responded to the 3:55 a.m. call, with gale force winds fanning the flames on the roughly 4,000-square-foot barn.

By sunrise, the storage barn was destroyed, leaving behind piles of burnt timbers and twisted metal.

Mark and Barbara Mueller were the owners and operators of Mueller’s Tree & Sawmill Service, 250 Old Green Bay Road, a longtime local business operating on their family farm. Their ties to the area date back generations.

The storage barn held the business’ entire fleet of equipment, along with family heirlooms and memorabilia. Mark’s extensive family regularly met at the barn for events and parties. All of that was lost within hours.

“They were things that are irreplaceable,” Mark Mueller said after the fire.

Business closes

Today, Mark Mueller has largely cleared out the site of the barn, besides a few wrecked vehicles and equipment still awaiting removal. Charred timbers at the far side of the lot and the scorched concrete foundation are the only signs of a fire.

Those too will be cleaned and cleared away soon enough, as Mueller works his way through the remains of the barn. Mueller said he ultimately decided to close his tree and sawmill business rather than try to rebuild at his age.

“After the fire, I didn’t even have a screwdriver,” Mueller said.

He still gets calls every day about the business, although now the voicemail has a message informing customers of their closing. Owning the business had been “hard work,” Mueller said, but “gratifying.”

‘A lot of good customers’

“We had a lot of good customers over the years,” Mueller said. “We’d like to thank them for their business.”

Despite the new free time he and his wife were enjoying, he missed aspects of the work. Retirement had always been on the horizon, but the fire was a bitter end for the longtime business.

“It’s just not the way I wanted to go out,” Mueller said.

But his old employees had “thankfully” found new jobs, and he expected to “stay busy” with projects.

Family history

Walking around the remains of the barn, Mueller talked about his family. The farm goes back generations, and his extensive family (Mueller was one of 11 children) still meet at the farm regularly.

His dad was born and raised on the property. He lived his entire life on the farm, except for a few years of service during World War II.

“He poured all of this concrete himself, he was over 75 at the time,” Mueller said, pointing at the foundation of the barn.

The barn had been a family project.

“We built it together,” Mueller said. “We built it as a family 30 years ago.”

It had held more than just work equipment. An original Willys Jeep and 1947 International H tractor his father had bought new decades ago were both destroyed.

‘Life goes on’

While he still isn’t sure what to do with the slab once it is cleared, the Mueller family won’t be without a place to celebrate. Just before the fire, Mueller had been finishing work on a nearby pavilion that the fire departments managed to save.

“We have a lot of parties, so we’ll still have a place to congregate,” Mueller said.

It includes a fireplace, built out of rocks found on the property, embedded with arrowheads and pieces of his family’s fine china.

Also embedded into the fireplace is his grandparents’ signatures, drawn into a concrete block many years ago. Below it, Mueller signed his parents’ names, and flanking that are the signatures of all 11 siblings.

“We get along very well,” Mueller said. “We’re such a large family, but we get along well.”

A few artifacts managed to survive the fire. One was an anvil dating back centuries, owned by his ancestors who traveled from the Isle of Guernsey, which sits in the English Channel.

Also left largely untouched was the barn’s welcome sign, made from a shovel, despite standing right in front of the building. Mueller said he was shocked it hadn’t been destroyed.

Despite the challenges, Mueller, looking out into the fields behind where the barn once stood, joked that they had a “view that we haven’t had for a while, as you pull into the driveway.”

“Life goes on,” Mueller said.