For a decade, "Lili's Empanadas" has been a featured favorite of the annual Holy Rosary Church festival.

Owner Liliana Tenuta spends weeks making sure the South American treat is ready and plentiful, and this year will be no exception. The festival get underway Friday and runs through Sunday behind the church at 2224 45th St.

For the past decade, Liliana has volunteered to make hundreds of empanadas for the festival, working alongside her sister-in-law, Betty Tenuta.

"We always help with the Holy Rosary Festival. There was a meeting so I brought my empanadas and they loved them," Liliana said. Yet, when she showed up for the first time festival-goers weren't super familiar with her or the tasty treat so she was called the "empanada lady."

Over time, Liliana's booth has grown to be one of the most popular among the food offerings at the festival.

"My friend's husband was at a bar talking about festivals and one of his friends said, 'Oh my gosh, you have to try those empanadas,'... That was exciting," Liliana said.

Although she always sells out during the massive event, demand keeps growing. She started by making 300 empanadas, then 800 and then 1,500 for the first time last year.

Sold out by noon Sunday

"Last year we sold out so we made the same amount this year," Liliana said. "My goal is to sell out by Sunday at noon so next year I'll know to make something like 2,000. I just don't want to make too many."

Throughout June and July, Liliana and Betty go to the church every weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make around as many as 400 empanadas at a time.

Starting in August, the women returned to the church kitchen to make the sauce. Liliana added: "One year I (made) some chimichurri sauce and people went crazy."

She said although there are several different styles of empanadas, she makes hers in the Argentinian way.

"Sometimes people will say, 'Yesterday they tasted a little different.' Well, I don't measure, so one day might taste maybe a little spicier than another day, but they still love it," Liliana said.

Liliana said the church has asked her to make empanadas for other events during the year, but she said she doesn't have the time. "But if somebody has a party and they want them, I'll make them," she said.

More than just beef

For the festival, Liliana only makes beef empanadas, but she can also make chicken, cheese or vegetable if someone orders them for a group.

Liliana started learning how to cook her Argentinian empanadas when she was 9 years old. "My cousins in Argentina, we all have recipes (for the empanadas)," she said.

When she visited Argentina over Christmas, Liliana and her family members were making empanadas for a wedding when suddenly there was a power outage.

"We had no lights. There was a big storm and we were still making them in the dark," Liliana laughed.

She said she gives out business cards during the festival and can be contacted through her Facebook page, Lili's Empanadas if people want to inquire or make an order.