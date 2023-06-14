From sanding to raking, cleaning to weed-whacking, LMI Packaging employees were hard at work at Lincoln Middle School, 6729 18th Ave., Monday morning as they kicked off their “Week of Care” with projects to refresh and beautify areas of the school.

What was once a “Day of Care” for the Pleasant Prairie-based company grew into a full week last year, with projects also taking place at Lincoln Middle School.

This year’s projects, which will be completed by an estimated total of 100 employees, include refreshing the courtyard area, cleaning up exterior landscaping and revamping the community room.

“This year they’re inside of the building doing some work in our community room ... that I think is going to really brighten the days of our staff members,” said Lincoln Principal Star Daley. “I’m grateful to see them come back and want to help make Lincoln beautiful in the community. It’s really an outreach to the community.”

For some of the volunteers Monday, it was their first “Week of Care” at Lincoln Middle.

“It feels good to give back and make the school look nice for the kids,” said Shane Williams, an LMI employee. “It makes the kids feel better when the school looks nice.”

Ken Fair, who volunteered last year for the first “Week of Care,” said he enjoyed participting.

“I enjoy helping other people and doing things that make other people happy and beautify their environment,” he said.

Lincoln Middle School was chosen as a partner for LMI’s volunteer opportunities last year after employees expressed a desire to “help local youth” as a way to give back to the community. Since then, LMI has cleaned the grounds in the fall and spring, as well as offered company tours for students.

“We are working to support them more than just (with) our week of caring,” said LMI’s HR Manager Marcia Schlagenhaft. She added the Week of Caring is also an opportunity for employees on different schedules to connect.

“Not only are we supporting a local school, but we’re also giving back to our employees (by) giving them the opportunity to get out and support the community and also work with employees that are in different departments and (on) different shifts,” she said. “So it’s a great event in that aspect to for our team.”

Megan Smith, a company marketing associate, said the Week of Caring helps to carry on a decades-long tradition of philanthropy at the company.

“We’ve been giving back to the community for 55 years plus, so I think this is a great event that keeps continuing on and making a bigger impact for years and years to come,” she said.

The ongoing projects are expected to be complete by the end of the week.