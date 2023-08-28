The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in collaboration with Carthage College, Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, Kenosha Unified School District, Racine Unified School District and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, will host its 2023 Healthcare Careers Day on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the UW-Parkside Student Center Ballroom. Registration for the 2023 Healthcare Careers Day is now open for both employers and attendees.

Healthcare Careers Day is an opportunity for healthcare-related employers from Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois to share career information and internship and job opportunities with high school and college students as well as adult job seekers in the Kenosha & Racine area.

UWP, Carthage, Gateway, & Herzing will lead presentations to provide students with overview of healthcare-related degree programs offered. Additional community-based agencies will have tables of information on financial support programs and services to help with educational training, credentials, and degree completion. Information sessions will take place in various locations on campus.

Attendees will learn about a variety of high demand healthcare-related careers in the region, the educational credentials needed to enter those fields, and will be able to speak directly with representatives from healthcare organizations who are hiring for internships and full-time jobs. There will also be information sessions for high schoolers and adult job seekers on education, training programs, and resources to support students in obtaining the educational credentials needed for various healthcare jobs.

This event is open to Kenosha area college students currently enrolled at UW-Parkside, Carthage College, Gateway Technical College, and Herzing University in any healthcare related major. Adult job seekers who are interested in completing their degree or obtaining the credentials needed for a career in healthcare and High school students who are interested in healthcare careers post-graduation are also welcome to attend.

Employers interested in registering for this fair can use the link https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/42577/employer_preview?token=BUtbkkLqe9Dt9pP02HtN4gSHR5upmULoZ2qUtiG7deB002nQWBtN2A

College students interested in registering should contact their college career centers or register on Handshake. Employers can contact Linda Bevec directly at Bevec@gmail.com for questions about registering. Community members interested in healthcare jobs, can contact Napoleon Hardy at the Department of Workforce Development to register: Napoleon.Hardy@dwd.wisconsin.gov.