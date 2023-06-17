TOWN OF BRIGHTON — Forty buckets of eggs, 1,000 muffins, 3,000 sticks of string cheese and 13 cases of pancake batter went to feeding thousands of hungry Kenosha County residents Saturday morning for the 2023 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast.

The popular event, which started at 6:30 a.m. at the Daniels Dairy Farm II in Brighton, 1077 248th Ave., drew visitors from across the county and beyond. Organizers said they estimated that more than 3,000 visitors enjoyed a meal by the event’s end.

“It’s great to bring back where you’re food comes from,” said Tina Elfering, vice president of Kenosha County Dairy Promotion. “It shows people who haven’t grown up on a farm what brings food to their table.”

The event had games, toys, cows, tractors and more for attendees to check out and enjoy on the long-time Kenosha farm. It was the Daniels family’s fourth time hosting the event, the last time in 2017.

Elfering added they are already looking for volunteers for next year’s dairy breakfast. They typically seek local dairy farmers to continue honoring the local legacy of the dairy industry.

Kenosha couple Richard and Terry Peterson were enjoying their meal together. It was far from their first dairy breakfast, they said.

“It’s just a good time,” Richard Peterson said. “You always know the food will be good.”

As city residents, they said it was good to come out and see the county, especially during such an entertaining event.

“It’s always fun,” Richard Peterson said. “It’s great to see the expressions on the kids’ faces too, seeing the animals and equipment.”

Dale Daniels, who runs the farm with his brother Thomas and son Jordan, talked about why they have hosted the event multiple times.

“It’s obvious. You can see the people, they enjoy coming out to the farm,” Daniels said. “It’s enjoyable seeing all the happy faces.”

It would likely be their last time hosting for a while, Daniels admitted. It took months of preparation and plenty of hard work.

“I’m not getting any younger,” Daniels said, laughing.

The Daniels’ farming legacy goes back generations in Kenosha to the mid-1800s, something he takes pride in.

“It’s kinda cool,” Daniels said. “You don’t see that very often.”

Dairy is an important industry to Daniels, with a strong foundation in Brighton providing jobs not just for the farmers but for the many industries surrounding and supporting it. It takes “lots of hours” to be a farmer, but he stands by it.

“It’s a rewarding life,” Daniels said.