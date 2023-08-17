WILMOT — The Kenosha County Fair is in full swing this week, with the usual assortment of animal shows, hay bale tossing, the always popular pie auction and entertainment at the grandstand.

A special attraction this year is the Big Hat Rodeo on Friday night. The gates open at 6 p.m.; the rodeo starts at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

The rodeo features bull riding, bareback riding and barrel racing.

An annual favorite is the Saturday night Pie Auction, with participants bidding for desserts, quilts, wood carvings and “amazing baskets of goodies” that are all up for auction. Proceeds go to the fair’s Building Fund.

Here’s the scoop on this year’s fair:

All's fair

When: Through Sunday, Aug. 20. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Thurdday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

Admission: $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free.

Entertainment

Fun stuff: The Kenosha County Fair celebrates its 102nd year. The theme is “Barnyard Mardi Gras.” The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Popular events each year include the Children’s Costume Parade (at 10:30 a.m. Friday, for kids age 14 and younger) and the Pie Auction (7 p.m. Saturday).

Contests: Pedal Tractor Pull (Thursday and Friday), Fairest of the Fair (crowning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday) and the Hay Bale Throwing Contest (6:30 p.m. Friday). There’s also a Home Brew competition for amateur beer and wine makers.

Entertainment: Free entertainment each day includes the Milwaukee Flyers acrobats, Ninja Experience show, pig and duck races, the Discovery Barnyard petting zoo, Nick’s Kid Show, Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson and the Barnyard Adventure Show.

Creekside Stage: Free music acts include:

Thursday: The bluegrass harmonies of Flat Creek Highway at 2 p.m. and The Kelly Daniels Band (“a ‘90s country show with a rock band feel”) at 7:45 p.m.

Friday: Classic rockers Conviction at 2 p.m. and the “all-star ladies of country” band Sugar highway at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: Aidan J. Music, an 11-year-old, award-winning banjo player and singer, at 10 a.m.; the acoustic duo Justus at noon and popular Top 40 country band Bella Cain at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: The Doo Wop Jukebox at noon and the classic rock group Class of ‘62 at 3:30 p.m., closing out the fair. Class of ‘62 is celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary and has invited all past band members to come up on stage and join them at the fair.

Rides: The carnival is always a big hit, with wristband specials. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.

Grandstand schedule: Thursday: Antique Tractor Parade at 5 p.m. and Truck and tractor pulls and a Combine Derby at 6 p.m.; Friday: Big Hat Rodeo at 7 p.m. ($10 fee for ages 12 and older) followed by fireworks; Saturday: Racing (IRA Outlaw Spring Series); Sunday: Demolition Derby at 1 p.m., for everything from garden tractors to full-size trucks.

Daily schedule

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Poultry Show, east of the Poultry Building.

9 a.m. Open Class Foods Judging in the Open Class Building.

10 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Show followed by Open Class Beef Show in the Show and Sale Arena.

Noon Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department demonstrations

2 p.m. Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship located east of the Poultry Building.

3 p.m. Open Class Poultry Show located east of the Poultry Building.

3:30 p.m. Junior and Open Class Goat Show in the Show and Sale Arena.

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade. Begins at the Antique Machinery Display and continues through the Grandstand area.

6:30 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull followed by Combine Demolition Derby at the grandstand.

Friday: 8 a.m. Junior Fair Horse and Pony Show in the Horse Show Ring

9 a.m. Junior Fair Rabbit Show followed by Open Class Rabbit Show located north of Rabbit Building

9:30 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show followed by Open Class Dairy Show in the Show and Sale Arena

10:30 a.m. Children’s Parade begins

11 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull for ages 13-16 located north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings

11:30 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull for for ages 5-12 located north of the 4-H Exhibit Buildings

1 p.m. Open Class Flower Arrangements and Cheese Judging in the Open Class Building

3 p.m. Junior Goat Fun Classes in the Show & Sale Arena

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department demonstrations

6:30 p.m. Hay Bale Throwing Contest in the Show & Sale Arena, for all ages

7 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo at the grandstand — Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing and more

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. Fairest of the Fair crowning at Creekside Stage

1 p.m. Large Animal Livestock Auction in the Show and Sale Arena

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

7 p.m. Pie Auction in the Show & Sale Arena

6:45 p.m., Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute at the Grandstand. ($10 admission fee for ages 12 and older.)

Sunday: 11 a.m. Parade through the Fairgrounds

Noon Cookies & Crowns with the Fairest of the Fair in tent east of Poultry Barn

1 p.m. Small Animal Livestock Auction in the Show & Sale Arena

1 p.m. International Demolition Derby at the grandstand.

2 and 4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

7 p.m. Fair closes