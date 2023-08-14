It is Kenosha County Fair Week, kicking off Wednesday at the grounds in Wilmot with a theme of “Barnyard Mardi Gras.”

Many favorites return including the livestock and open class shows, Fairest of the Fair contest, pedal tractor pull, hay bale throwing, and children’s parade.

The fair is also incorporating new aspects this year including an expanded appearance by Big Hat Rodeo, a new daily show, a scarecrow contest, new bleachers for grandstand event, new vendors and an upgraded camping site.

Jennifer Hesse accepted the position of fair manager in May, with Denise Zirbel, manager for the past eight years, staying on during the transition this summer.

“I believe one of the reasons people come back to the fair is because we offer some traditions like the pig and duck racing,” Zirbel said this summer. “There are things that people cherish.”

Serving as host of this year’s fair is 2023 Fairest of the Fair Wylie Jackson, who was crowned during the 2022 county fair.

The fair runs from Wednesday through Sunday at the fairgrounds at 30820 111th St., Wilmot. Fairgrounds are open from 8 a.m. until midnight Wednesday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Everyone who enters the grounds must pay the daily admission price. General admission is $10/day for adults (ages 12 ad older), $5/day for children (ages 7-11); and children age 6 and younger are free. Daily tickets are only sold at the gates on the day of entry. Non-transferable season tickets are $35 for adults (12 and older) and $12 for children (ages 7-11). Purchase advance tickets online at www.kenoshacofair.com.

The rodeo on Friday night requires a $10 grandstand fee, with paid fair admission, for all age 10 and older, $1 for children ages 3-8, with those 2 and younger entering free.

General parking is free. Parking passes (A-E) are $15.

This week’s schedule includes:

Wednesday

9 a.m. Open Class Judging—Clothing, Knitting, Crocheting, Home Furnishings, Flowers, Vegetables, Plants, Photography and Arts and Crafts. Located in the Open Class Building.

9 a.m. Open Class Swine Show followed by Junior Fair Swine Show in the Show and Sale Arena.

3 p.m. Open Class Sheep Show followed by Junior Sheep Show in the Show and Sale Arena

6:30 p.m. AG Olympics in the Show & Sale Arena, public welcome to participate

6:45 p.m., Racing at the grandstands: Modified, Street Stocks and Bandits. Gates open at 5 p.m.

At Creekside Stage: 5 to 5:30 p.m. – TBD; 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. – Ron’s Supper Club; 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. – American Hitmen; 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. – The Black Moods; 9 to 10:30 p.m.– Royal Bliss.

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Poultry Show located east of the Poultry Building.

9:00 a.m. Open Class Foods Judging in the Open Class Building.

10 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Show followed by Open Class Beef Show in the Show and Sale Arena.

Noon Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department demonstrations

2 p.m. Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship located east of the Poultry Building.

3 p.m. Open Class Poultry Show located east of the Poultry Building.

3:30 p.m. Junior and Open Class Goat Show in the Show and Sale Arena.

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade. Begins at the Antique Machinery Display and continues through the Grandstand area.

6:30 p.m., Truck and Tractor Pull followed by Combine Demolition Derby at the grandstands.

At Creekside Stage: 2 p.m.—Flat Creek Highway; 7:45 p.m.—The Kelly Daniels Band.

Friday

8 a.m. Junior Fair Horse and Pony Show in the Horse Show Ring

9 a.m. Junior Fair Rabbit Show followed by Open Class Rabbit Show located north of Rabbit Building

9:30 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show followed by Open Class Dairy Show in the Show and Sale Arena

10:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Begins

11 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull for ages 13-16 located north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings

11:30 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull for for ages 5-12 located north of the 4-H Exhibit Buildings

1 p.m. Open Class Flower Arrangements and Cheese Judging in the Open Class Building

3 p.m. Junior Goat Fun Classes in the Show & Sale Arena

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department demonstrations

6:30 p.m. Hay Bale Throwing Contest in the Show & Sale Arena, for all ages

7 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo at the grandstands—Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing and more

At Creekside Stage: 2 p.m.—Conviction; 8:30 p.m.—Sugar Highway.

Saturday

10:30 a.m. Fairest of the Fair crowning at Creekside Stage

1 p.m. Large Animal Livestock Auction in the Show and Sale Arena

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

7:00 p.m. Pie Auction in the Show & Sale Arena

6:45 p.m., Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute at the Grandstands. $10 admission fee for ages 12 and older.

At Creekside Stage: 10 a.m.—Aidan J. Music; Noon—Justus; 8:30 p.m.—Bella Cain

Sunday

11 a.m. Parade through the Fairgrounds

Noon Cookies & Crowns with the Fairest of the Fair in tent east of Poultry Barn

1 p.m. Small Animal Livestock Auction in the Show & Sale Arena

1 p.m. International Demolition Derby at the grandstands.

2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

7 p.m. Fair closes

At Creekside Stage: Noon—Doo Wop Jukebox; 3:30 p.m.—Class of 62