SOMERS -- An estimated 100 volunteers young and old took part at Petrifying Springs Park in the annual Pike River cleanup Saturday morning, far surpassing pre-pandemic attendance.

Armed with grabber sticks, trash bags, rubber boots and more, volunteers spread out across 12 miles of river and lake shore, clearing away garbage and waste. Kayakers also made their way up the river, picking up the harder to reach trash.

Prior to the pandemic, the event peaked at about 50 volunteers.

Walter Kreuser, president of the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association, which helps organize the cleanup, said this year was "the biggest yet." He expressed his gratitude to the event's many volunteers and sponsors.

"This is a true community event. Without you guys out there, this wouldn't happen," Kreuser said.

Savita Chandarana, a senior with the Carthage swim and dive team, volunteered with several dozen of her fellow swim team members. It was her first time attending the cleanup herself, although she'd done similar work as a Girl Scout.

"I'm excited," Chandarana said. "I feel Carthage and Kenosha have such a good, well-knit community, it's great to give back. We need to keep the area we love clean. The river runs through our campus."

She added it was also good to be away from the "chaotic-ness" of life to enjoy nature while helping keep the environment clea.

Near the mouth of the river, Morgan Meyer was with his brother Jonah and cousin Brennan. Morgan's father Dan Meyer had helped start the Pike River cleanup when he was younger, more than a decade and a half ago.

"We've done it every year. Previous years we've seen people pulling out tires, a lawnmower, bicycles," Morgan said. "We live right on the river; it's a family tradition."

This year saw more trash collected than ever according to Kreuser, noting that 13 tires were pulled from just one location in the river. After such a successful event, Kreuser said they're hoping to expand their cleanup efforts.

"Every year we try to grow, take on more of the river and lakefront," Kreuser said.