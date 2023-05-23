Summertime in Wisconsin is fair season, and 2023 will be another busy one.

This year's fairs include:

2023 Racine County Fair

-- Add information from Loreen --

2023 Wisconsin State Fair

When: Aug. 3-13. The fair is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday.

Where: State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis

Admission: $18 for adults (12 and older), $13 for senior citizens (60 and older), military/veterans with ID and youths (ages 6-11). Children 5 and younger are admitted free. General parking is $15; $8 for motorcycles. Preferred parking is also available.

Special deals: For $35, you can get ticket sheets valid for rides and games in SpinCity, the fair’s amusement ride and game area (through the fair’s website). That’s 30 percent off the regular price.

Sweet savings: You can buy $22 Cream Puff 6-Pack Certificates (a $3 savings) to be redeemed during the fair. Purchase certificates at wistatefair.com (service fee applies).

Headliners: Grandstand performers are: Country music icons Alabama, opening the Fair on Aug. 3; TBA on Aug. 4; ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, returning to the Fair on Aug. 5, Tommy James and the Shondells, with Little Anthony on Aug. 6; Christian duo For King + Country on Aug. 7; Kidz Bop Live on Aug. 8; hard rockers Halestorm on Aug. 9; classic rockers REO Speedwagon on Aug. 10; TBA on Aug. 11; electronic violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling on Aug. 12; and country music star Trace Adkins, closing the fair on Aug. 13.

Known for: Do we need to say it? Cream puffs! (followed closely by The Giant Slide, the racing pigs and Food on a Stick).

Note: Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (age 21-and-over) to be admitted to the Wisconsin State Fair after 6 p.m.

2023 Kenosha County Fair

When: Aug. 16-20. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

Admission: $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths.

Details: The Kenosha County Fair celebrates its 102nd year. The theme is "Barnyard Mardi Gras." The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Popular events each year include the Children's Parade, Hay Bale Throwing Contests and the Pie Auction.

Contests: Pedal Tractor Pull, Fairest of the Fair and a Home Brew Contest for amateur beer and wine makers.

Entertainment: Free entertainment each day includes pig and duck races, the Discovery Barnyard petting zoo, Nick’s Kid Show and the Barnyard Adventure Show.

Rides: The carnival is always a big hit, with wristband specials. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.

Grandstand schedule: Includes racing, truck and tractor pulls, an antique tractor parade and the always popular demolition derby.

2023 Walworth County Fair

When: Aug. 31-Sept. 5. The fair is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Where: Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn

Admission: $10 for adults (13 and older) in advance ($12 at the gate), $8 for senior citizens (62 and older) on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in advance ($10 at the gate); $5 for youths (ages 5-12) in advance ($7 at the gate). Children 4 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free.

Details: The usual fair staples will all be there: Animal exhibits, live music, carnival rides and all that "healthy" fair food. The fair also features a Discovery Barn, designed to "promote agriculture literacy to fair guests in a unique and exciting way." Included in the barn is the Walworth County Beekeepers Club display, with an observation hive and loads of bee materials.

Entertainment and contests: More information will be released as the fair dates get closer, but veteran fairgoers know to expect plenty of live music and a Demolition Derby.