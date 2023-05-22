MAY

What: Classic Cruise-In Nights

When: May 26-Sept. 29, on the last Friday of the month (4 to 8 p.m.)

Where: Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place

Known for: Welcoming all classic vehicles

What: Kenosha HarborMarket

When: The outdoor market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28.

Where: On Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets and the adjacent Place de Douai, on the lakefront

Known for: Fresh produce, prepared foods, live music and other goods offered each week.

What: Kenosha Public Market

When: The outdoor market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28.

Where: 625 52nd St.

Known for: Fresh produce, prepared foods, live music and other goods offered each week.

What: U.S. Title Series Pleasant Prairie Regatta

When: May 26-28 (noon to 6 p.m. daily)

Where: Prairie Springs Park and Lake Andrea, 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie

Known for: Being the first stop of the 2023 U.S. Title Series Powerboat Racing tour. Drivers from around the country gather together to race against the best in their classes.

What: Aquanut Water Ski Shows

When: 6 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays, May 27 through Sept. 2

Where: In Lance Park on Lake Mary, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes

Known for: Free water-skiing shows choreographed to music. (aquanutwatershows.com)

What: Kenosha Kingfish Baseball

When: Home games are May 29 through Aug. 8 (Schedule at kingfishbaseball.com)

Where: Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road

Known for: Northwoods League collegiate baseball games.

What: Tuesday Night Bike Racing

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29

Where: Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road

Known for: Weekly races on the historic velodrome, which opened in 1927 and is the oldest operating velodrome in the country. Spectators are welcome to "fill the hill" each week. Racers from Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois compete in various sprint and endurance track events. (info@kenoshavelodromeracing.com)

JUNE

What: Local "Places to Go" program

When: 7 p.m. June 1

Where: Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. in Bristol.

Known for: The Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education group is hosting its "Places to Go & Things to Do Within 100 Miles of Kenosha" presentation, with Donna Deuster, to help people with planning for summer fun.

What: Outdoor Movie Night

When: Dusk on June 2

Where: Hansen Park, 19806 86th Place in Bristol

Known for: Everyone is welcome to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to enjoy an outdoor movie in the park, located off of Highway 45, south of Highway AH in Bristol.

What: Free Fun Weekend at Bong State Recreation Area

When: June 3-4

Where: Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road in Brighton

Known for: The Bong Naturalist Association is hosting a free weekend of activities, including free park admission and free fishing all weekend.

What: Monster Truck Throwdown

When: June 3-4

Where: Wilmot Raceway at Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St. in Wilmot

Known for: Featuring two-time World Champion Avenger driven by Jim Koehler, Brutus driven by Chris Koehler, Sinistar driven by Elliott Miller and more along with backflippin' Freefstlye Motocross.

What: Outta Sight Kite Flight

When: June 3-4

Where: Kennedy Park, 4051 Fifth Ave. (at the lakefront)

Known for: The “grand launch” of more than 300 kites that kicks off the event

What: The Good Old Summertime Art Fair

When: June 4

Where: Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets

Known for: Kicking off the summer outdoor arts & crafts fair season

What: Monday Night Stock Bike Racing

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays June 5-Aug. 21

Where: Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road

Known for: Being an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders. These racers can be anywhere from 3 years of age (on training wheels) to adults. No need for a track bike. Anyone with a bike and helmet can race.

What: Meditation in Nature classes

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6-27

Where: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers

Known for: The course includes lectures, discussions, practice, breath awareness, finding a meditation seat, and techniques "to quiet, focus and harness your busy mind." (email lsmith@hawthornhollow.org)

What: Shakespeare in the Park

When: June 9

Where: Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road in Brighton

Known for: The comedy "Much Ado Nothing" is 7 to 9 p.m. The stripped-down, fast-paced production will be held in the Bong amphitheater. Bring your own lawn chair. Playing with Will Workshop is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get outside with “Will” at this interactive workshop for kids 8 and up to explore acting, characters and creative play.

What: Babies on the Farm Festival

When: June 10-11, 17-18

Where: Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St.

Known for: A festival showcasing adorable baby animals! There will be a large variety of local farm favorites (goats, chicks, piglets, alpaca, and more), as well as some exotic animals.

What: Cars and Coffee

When: 8 a.m. to noon June 11 (and repeating on the second Saturday of the month through Sept. 10)

Where: Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place

Known for: Welcoming all classic vehicles. Note: The Kenosha History Center will open early on these Sundays, at 9 a.m.. so visitors can tour the exhibits and visit the gift shop. The event is free and open to all classic vehicles. Food vendors will be on site.

What: Yoga in the Park

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, June 12 through Aug. 14

Where: Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers

Known for: Free outdoor yoga classes, led by instructors from Hot Yoga Kenosha.

What: Twilight Jazz Concert Series

When: June 13 (continuing on Tuesdays June 27, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22)

Where: Outside the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

Known for: A variety of music performed on the lakefront.

What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band performances

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 through Aug. 2

Where: The Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street

Known for: Performances with everything from John Philip Sousa marches to John Williams movie scores. This is the band's 101st season. (Note: The July 26 concert is indoors at Carthage College.)

What: Bristol Woodstock concerts

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 through Aug. 16

Where: Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol

Known for: Free weekly performances in a wooded setting.

What: Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck Rally at HarborPark

When: June 15-17

Where: Celebration Place, at Kenosha's Downtown lakefront

Known for: This three-day German-style biergarten features German and U.S. beers, along with food and live music, children's activities and stein-hoisting contests.

What: Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series

Where: Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 through Aug. 17

Known for: This is a new, free weekly concert series.

What: Movie Night in Petrifying Springs Park

Where: 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, next to the Biergarten

When: Every Friday evening, June 16 through Aug. 18

Known for: Free movies shown outside in the park. This year's films: June 16: "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984), June 23: "Lightyear" (2022), June 30: "Jaws" (1975), July 7: "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022), July 14: "Ghostbusters Afterlife" (2021), July 21: "The Goonies" (1985), July 28: "Thor: Love and Thunder" (2022), Aug. 4: "Jurassic World" (2015), Aug. 11: "Mitchells vs. the Machines" (2021) and Aug. 18: "Back to the Future" (1985)

What: Lakeside Lounge concerts

Where: Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. on three Wednesdays: June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16

Known for: Free music on the lake at Kemper Center. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Picnic tables are first come, first served. A full bar will be available in the Kady Faulkner Building (no carry-ins of alcohol are allowed).

What: Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast

When: June 17

Where: Daniels Dairy Farm II, 1166 240th Ave. in Brighton

Known for: Cooking up zillions of scrambled eggs in a huge frying pan

What: Kenosha Art Market

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18, continuing on the third Sunday of the month: July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15

Where: Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.

Known for: Featuring a variety of artwork, plus food and live music.

What: Pike River Concert Series

Where: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road

When: 6 p.m. on three Fridays: June 23, July 28 and Aug. 18

Known for: Performances by Yves François with Rhythm de Vie (June 23), KR Bluegrass Band (July 28) and Ben Mulwana (Aug. 18). Proceeds go to support Hawthorn Hollow. (hawthornhollow.org)

What: Pistons for Hope Car Show

Where: St. Anne's Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24

Known for: This is a fundraiser for the Shalom Center. The public will vote for their favorite car — New School vs. Old School. There will also be games, food trucks, a DJ and a beer tent. The public is asked to bring non-perishable items to support the Shalom Center’s Food Pantry programs.

What: Kenosha Car Club Car Show

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25

Where: Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.

Known for: Welcoming all makes and models of cars. Featuring live music, food and drinks, silent auction items, a 50/50 raffle and goodie bags. Proceeds benefit Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin.

What: Mud Day

When: 2 to 4 p.m. June 29

Where: Pringle Nature Center at Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol

Known for: Celebrating International "Mud Day." Children are encouraged to play in the mud pits. There will also be lawn games, and a sprinkler will be set up "to allow young kids to live out their dreams of becoming one with the mud." Note: Children must be accompanied by an adult.

JULY

What: Libertyfest

When: July 1

Where: Lance Park in Twin Lakes

Known for: Aquanuts Water Ski Show, fireworks, live music. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Food and entertainment are in Lance Park from 4 p.m. until the fireworks at dusk.

What: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade

When: 1 p.m. July 2

Where: Starts on Seventh Avenue and Washington Road, heading south through Downtown.

Known for: Marching bands, clowns and politicians waving to the crowd.

What: YMCA Firecracker Race

When: 8:30 a.m. July 2

Where: Downtown Kenosha

Known for: A 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk. This year, there are in-person and virtual options. Online registration only; go to kenoshaymca.org.

What: Celebrate America

When: July 3-4

Where: Downtown Kenosha, along the harbor and the lakefront

Known for: Live music on multiple stages, along with food vendors, a carnival and other attractions. The City of Kenosha's fireworks show goes off at dusk on July 4, Downtown at the lakefront.

What: “Let Freedom Sing”

When: July 4

Where: In Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street

Known for: Live music leading up to the city's fireworks. The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs a patriotic program at 4 p.m.

What: Somers Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social

When: July 4

Where: On Highway E (12th Street) in Somers

Known for: Marching bands, clowns and candy tossed to the crowd

What: Bristol Progress Days

When: July 7-9

Where: Hansen Park in Bristol

Known for: Crowning Miss Bristol, live music, outdoor sports tournaments and a parade (with tossed candy!).

What: "Secret Garden Walk"

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8

Where: Six local, private gardens, plus activities at the Gateway Horticulture Center

Known for: Being a self-guided tour, hosted by the Four Seasons Garden Club (4seasonsgardenclub.org)

What: Bristol Renaissance Faire

When: July 8 through Sept. 4 (weekends)

Where: Just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border

Known for: Jousting and giant turkey legs

What: "Tuesdays at the Shell" concert series

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, July 11 through Aug. 29

Where: In Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street

Known for: Free concerts featuring area rock bands.

What: Uke's Harley-Davidson 120th anniversary celebration

When: July 12-16

Where: Uke's Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave.

Known for: Uke's is part of the 120th Harley-Davidson Homecoming in Milwaukee. There will be live music, local vendors and food available each day.

What: Peanut Butter & Jam concert series

When: Thursdays, July 13 through Aug. 31

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.

Known for: Two concerts each week, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

What: Country Thunder

When: July 20-23

Where: Shadow Hill Ranch, 2305 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes

Known for: A party-type atmosphere, with outdoor concerts and mud fights in the campgrounds. Oh, there’s music, too, with national headliners.

What: Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck Rally at HarborPark

When: July 20-22

Where: Celebration Place, at Kenosha's Downtown lakefront

Known for: This three-day German-style biergarten features German and U.S. beers, along with food and live music, children's activities and stein-hoisting contests.

What: Chalk Festival

When: July 22-23

Where: Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St.

Known for: This event showcases chalk art (the public can vote for their favorite), plus a beer garden, food and artisan booths.

What: Taste of Wisconsin

When: July 27-29

Where: At the lakefront on the east end of Kenosha’s HarborPark

Known for: Lots of specialty food and beverage vendors, plus live music

AUGUST

What: Tribute Island

When: Aug. 4-6

Where: Outside the Wyndham Garden Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave.

Known for: Tribute bands playing the music of popular groups like Chicago, Journey and Pink Floyd.

What: Peacetree Music Festival

When: Aug. 4-5

Where: Bandshell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street

Known for: Live music, food, vendors

What: Perseids Meteor Shower Viewing

When: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Pringle Nature Center at Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol

Known for: A chance for the public "to experience the wonders of the cosmos during what is often called the best meteor shower in our region." Participants will have the opportunity to learn about this summer phenomenon and how best to view it, before spending the evening stargazing under the dark sky in Bristol Woods. Note: If the weather bad or there's too much cloud cover, the program will be rescheduled for Aug. 12.

What: Sweet Corn Festival

When: Aug. 12-13

Where: Jerry Smith Farm in Somers

Known for: Sweet corn (naturally), plus other food, a petting zoo and children’s activities

What: Kooler by the Lake: A Volkswagen and Audi Car Show

When: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Kennedy Park, 40th Street at the lakefront

Known for: This "Volkswagen/Audi enthusiast event" will include a car show, vendors, food, a beer garden, live entertainment and a charitable fundraiser.

What: Kenosha County Fair

When: Aug. 16-20

Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

Known for: Demolition derby action — and plenty of fried foods!

What: Picnic in the Park

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers

Known for: Live music, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.

SEPTEMBER

What: Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show

When: Sept. 2

Where: The streets of downtown Kenosha

Known for: Being a huge car show, displaying all makes and models of vehicles and motorcycles

What: Kenosha Streetcar Day

When: Sept. 9

Where: Joseph McCarthy Transit Center, downtown Kenosha

Known for: Celebrating Kenosha’s streetcars with tours, information, Lego displays and more

What: Walk in the Woods Art Fair

When: Sept. 9

Where: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road

Known for: Live music, plus about 60 artists displaying their creations along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow

What: City of Kenosha’s Fall Festival

When: Sept. 9

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, downtown at the harbor

Known for: Giant pumpkin contest