The First District American Legion’s 40th annual POW/MIA Silent March will be held in Twin Lakes, Sept. 16, honoring Wisconsin veterans missing in action from the Vietnam War, Cold War, Gulf War and World War II.

The public is invited to the event hosted by American Legion Twin Lakes Post 544.

The march will start at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, and proceed to the Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 349 East Main Street.

Registration begins 9:30 a.m. at Lance Park and the march will commence at 11 a.m. A ceremony will be conducted immediately following the march. In case of inclement weather, the march will not be held, but the ceremony will continue at 11:45 a.m. at the Lakewood Elementary School, 1218 Wilmot Ave.

This year’s speaker is retired Vice Admiral Dirk Debbink, last serving as chief of the Navy Reserve on the staff of the chief of naval operations in Washington D.C.

The Silent March is a “quiet, solemn procession” according to a press release, held every year since 1983. All veterans and the public are invited to participate.

The march concludes with a ceremony including guest speakers, a presentation of the POW/MIA table ceremony and a reading of the names of Wisconsin veterans still MIA from Vietnam, each name is accompanied by the toll of a bell and the release of a black balloon

A balloon is also released for MIAs from World War II, Korean War, Cold War and Gulf War.