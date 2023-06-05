It was a whirlwind of art in Civic Center Park as crowds gathered Sunday for the 47th annual Good Old Summertime Art Fair.

Marcia Linn attended to find inspiration. Although she doesn’t consider herself a huge artist, she occasionally makes bits of jewelry, does crocheting and paints.

“I like to see things,” Linn said. “I’m more to the point now where I have so much that I don’t usually buy, but once in a while I go, ‘Oh that’s so cute for a grandchild.”

For Sandy Nebe with Baubles by Sandy, she started making art almost 40 years ago just for fun. She was inspired to continue the art of jewelry making after her daughter’s wedding when Nebe customized the bride’s tiara.

She and her husband, Mike, started making formal items until Mike suggested thy make more casual jewelry together. At the art fair Sunday Mike said often their jewelry is repurposed.

“The rocks we find all over the great lakes and out in the desert in Nevada,” Mike said. “It’s all pretty much natural stuff we find or repurpose.”

Since moving to Kenosha nearly four and a half years ago, Sunday was Baubles by Sandy’s third time at The Good Old Summertime Art Fair

Jim Hunnicutt and Kevin Ylvisaker with Plank Road Art also prefer to stay close for art fairs, and especially enjoy coming to Kenosha’s for the friendly fair visitors and organizers.

“People are always nice in Kenosha,” Ylvisaker said. “We usually only play small shows like this.”

Hunnicutt sells watercolor paintings while Ylvisaker creates glasswork. Ylvisaker said he started glass as a hobby around eight years ago and has since combined his business with Hunnicutt to travel to various art fairs together.

“I minored in art in college at [University-Wisconsin] Stevens Point years ago and since I’ve been back in the states I’ve picked it back up again,” Hunnicutt said.

Last year, Hunnicutt said Plank Road Arts even won best in show for The Good Old Summertime Art Fair.

The annual art fair kicks off the community’s art fair season and serves as the primary annual fundraiser of the Kenosha Art Assocaition.