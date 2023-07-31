Not long ago, we saw a patient from another hospital who had a “spot” on one of his lungs. The patient’s physicians had been trying for several months to determine if the nodule was malignant, but had so far been unable to make a determination. Unfortunately, that kind of delay is not all that uncommon when it comes to lung nodules.

The current recommendation is for someone who is over fifty and has a history of smoking to have a screening CT scan of their chest to look for any abnormalities. If a scan reveals a spot or nodule on one of their lungs, it could be a month before they are able to see a pulmonologist – a specialist in lung diseases. If the pulmonologist then orders a biopsy of the lung nodule, that could take another month. And if the biopsy is positive, it might be another month before the patient can undergo surgery to remove the cancerous lung tumor.

In other words, it could be three months or more from the time a patient learns that they have a spot on their lung to when they actually start receiving treatment for a malignant tumor. Needless to say, that’s a long time for a patient to wait and worry. But now, I’m happy to say that at Froedtert South they don’t have to.

Game-changing technology

In the past, if a patient came to us with an unidentified spot on their lung, we would perform what’s called a bronchoscopy or a percutaneous examination. A bronchoscopy is a procedure that is performed by one of our pulmonologists, who’d insert a thin lighted tube down the patient’s windpipe and into their lungs to see what’s going on and, if necessary, collect a tissue sample for biopsy. But if the lung nodule was very small – less than a centimeter across, for example – it could be extremely difficult to reach it and take a tissue sample using this bronchoscopy approach. Our new Ion robotic technology completely changes that.

Ion was developed by the same company that makes the da Vinci surgical robots that our surgeons use to perform minimally invasive, robotic assisted surgeries for many different medical conditions.

With the Ion technology, there are no incisions. The patient is sedated, a breathing tube is inserted, and the Ion device is inserted through the breathing tube into the airways in the patient’s lung, where the nodule is located. A tissue sample is removed from the nodule and is tested right in the operating room. If the nodule is not cancerous, the procedure ends and the patient goes home with plans for future checkups.

Immediate treatment

But if the nodule is malignant, we can do something about it right away. That’s the big benefit for patients: there’s no waiting to learn if a lung nodule is cancerous or benign, and there’s no additional waiting for treatment for a malignant tumor. In many cases, I’ve already talked with the patient and their family about how we will immediately remove the tumor, if a nodule turns out to be cancerous, typically using one of our da Vinci surgical robots. That’s exactly what we did with the patient who had already waited several months for a determination. He had his tumor removed the same day we used Ion to confirm that it was cancerous.

Ion is one of the biggest and best advancements I've seen in the twenty-four years that I've been doing lung cancer surgery. It dramatically shortens that window of time from diagnosis to treatment, which is so important to patients and families. I consider Ion to be of one of those big leaps forward in surgery and medicine that's going to change the way we think about lung cancer, how we diagnose it, and treat it quickly.

Minimally invasive heart surgeries

Of course, we’re also performing more minimally invasive, robotic-assisted heart surgeries than ever before at Froedtert South.

I have been performing robotic assisted heart surgeries for 17 years, which is most of my career as a surgeon. Most of the robotic assisted operations I perform are for cardiac issues such as valve repair or coronary bypass. We are one of only a few programs performing robotic assisted heart surgeries in the Midwest.

Robotic assisted heart surgery takes the “open” out of open-heart surgery. It gets people back to their full physical activities in a shorter time.

It also allows me to perform hybrid approaches that combine the strengths of our interventional cardiologists in the catheterization lab with our robotic assisted surgery techniques. We’ve performed many of these procedures on patients to replace patients’ mitral heart valves and, recently, we have begun using the same techniques to replace aortic valves.

The result for patients is a hospital stay of three days instead of two weeks. There is no doubt that robotic assisted surgery results in far less painful for our patients, who rarely need to take narcotic pain relievers after they go home. Within a week they are just taking over-the-counter pain relievers. That is a night-and-day difference from traditional open surgery.

Some of our older patients, who might not be able to withstand open heart surgery and the long recovery, are the happiest after robotic assisted surgery. It is great that we can give them that option.

Leading the way

Froedtert South’s commitment to robotic assisted surgery is one of the main reasons I chose to practice medicine here. Because of the volume of robotic assisted surgeries we perform, we have a lot of expertise.

I am honored to be teaching these minimally invasive procedures to other cardiovascular surgeons across the country and around the world. And we are proud to be one of the cardiovascular surgery programs leading the way with these breakthrough procedures.