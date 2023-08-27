In an area that’s crazy for cars, the craziest event of all just might be the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In.

The annual event — also known as “The Downtown Car Show” — takes over the streets of Downtown Kenosha every Labor Day Weekend.

As visitors stroll among the thousand-plus vehicles, they never know what they’ll see. This massive car show is open to all makes and models of vehicles and motorcycles.

“We get so many classic cars, but we also get new cars,” said Tony Pontillo, the car show’s main organizer. “GM brought a trailer to the show, with new models, and they’ll be here again. Local car dealers come, too, showing off some of their new cars for sale.”

Pontillo has been working on the car show “for more than 20 years. We’ve been doing this about 22 years now, and I’ll be doing the show as long as I’m alive.”

Each year, Pontillo, with help from other members of the Kenosha Classic Street Machines group, works on the car show for about nine months.

All the effort is worth it when the cars pour in on Saturday morning, filling Sixth Avenue and adjoining side streets, which are closed off to traffic for the event.

For many people, it brings back memories of “scooping the loop” in Downtown Kenosha, Pontillo said.

Attracts thousandsThe Classic Cruise-In is totally free, for the thousands of people who fill the Downtown streets to see the cars and for the proud owners who come to show them off.

Pontillo said the Cruise-In grows in popularity each year, which is great news for Downtown businesses.

“The Downtown business owners tell us this is their busiest day of the year,” he said.

Pontillo estimates 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the car show, coming from the local area and driving in from Chicago, Milwaukee, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and even from across the U.S. border.

“The weather makes a big difference in how busy the show is,” he said. (If that’s the case, here’s some good news: The forecast for Saturday calls for a high of about 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies. In other words, perfect car show weather!)

“We’ve had people come to this show from all over,” Pontillo said. “This is one of the biggest car shows in the Midwest, and it’s the biggest free car show in the state. We even have people coming from Canada — we’ve gone international.

“People love that the show is free, and we know that helps keep it so popular.”

Motorcycle UnitBesides all the vehicles in the show, the Kenosha Police Department’s Motorcycle Unit will perform riding demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 55th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Visitors will be able to meet with the officers, take photos with the unit and see the police motorcycles.

“Neighborhood Watch will also have a booth, handing out information,” Pontillo said.

Busy day DowntownThe show is always the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, and visitors can combine this with other Downtown events.

“Lots of men and women come Downtown together for the car show,” Pontillo said. “The women go to the HarborMarket or the Public Market and then come to the car show later to meet their husbands, after shopping at the markets. Or they shop together. You can go to the Cheese-A-Palooza Festival in HarborPark, too.”

He suggests visitors park near the Municipal Building — 52nd Street and Sixth Avenue — and ride the streetcar to the car show and other Saturday events.

People can also park in the lot behind Reuther Central High School at Sheridan Road and 58th Street “and then just walk half a block and get on the streetcar,” he said.

The Downtown parking garage — on Eighth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets — also offers free, convenient parking for the car show and other Downtown events.

To make this even easier for people heading Downtown, streetcar rides will be free on Saturday.

Food (and a food collection)

Food and beverages — including pizza, brats, hot dogs and hot beef — will be available for purchase from participating Downtown restaurants, both inside and outside the venues.

Also during the car show, donations of non-perishable food items will be collected for the Salvation Army’s food pantry.

Each year, Pontillo said, the show collects about 1,200 pounds of food, plus cash, to be donated.

Look for the huge barrels marked for donations.

Also, 50/50 raffle tickets will be sold, with a drawing at 2 p.m. the President’s Choice Trophy will also be awarded at 2 p.m., chosen by car club coordinator Alex Kosterman.

Cars, cars, cars

The show started with about 80 cars and has grown to feature more than 1,800 vehicles on average.

Even during a rainy year like 2021, the show attracted about a thousand entries.

That popularity means show organizers had a problem: What to do with all those cars.

But that’s a good problem to have.

Over the years, the car show has continued to expand, filling the Downtown.

You never know what you’ll find at the show, from a new GM model to a Sunbeam Alpine British sports car.

Visitors have also seen: A 1902 Rambler, a 1956 Ford Customline, a Dodge Coronet, a Chevrolet Bel Air, Pontiac Catalina, Ford Falcon, AMX and Gremlin, a 1965 Thunderbird, a silver DeLorean and flashy Cameros and Corvettes — all shined up and put on display by their loving owners.

All shook up

Besides all the vehicles on display, visitors will see Elvis — as portrayed by singer Mike Bishop with the band All the King’s Men, performing Elvis tunes, starting at 11 a.m.

“People really love that band,” Pontillo said. “We have some people, especially women, who just love seeing Elvis and come every year just for the music.”

To coordinate the show, Pontillo spends months contacting organizations, car clubs and city officials, with help from other club members.

“It’s worth it,” Pontillo said of the huge project, “when thousands of people come Downtown for the show.”