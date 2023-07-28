I was reminded this week when talking to Andrea Yenter about her father, Frank Germinaro, that “music is the great unifier.”

So true.

Music brings people together, sometimes in the most unexpected and joyful ways.

Without music, there’s no way I would have been connected to John Sorensen, a world-class trumpet player who performed with the United States Navy Band for a decade, including stints in Great Lakes, Ill., and aboard the USS Blue Ridge in Japan and throughout the Western Pacific.

With that resumé, you’d never think the two of us would perform on the same stage, but there we were, playing together in the Kenosha Pops Concert Band for close to 30 years.

That’s the beauty of a community band. It’s made up of musicians from all walks of life. Recreational players like myself perform alongside U.S. military band veterans and professional musicians.

Sorensen — who died Sunday at age 55 after a short, heartbreaking battle with cancer — was both.

He had been the band director at Wilmot High School since 2001. He also performed in other groups, including the UW-Parkside Community Band and Racine Concert Band (which we also shared), Swing Nouveau and his own big band, Southport Sound.

John surrounded himself with music, when he wasn’t trying out a new recipe, checking out a new restaurant or lighting up a cigar on his backyard patio.

A huge part of enjoying music, of course, is sharing that joy with others.

One of John’s favorite projects was the Wilmot Band Festival, which he started in 2012. The event brings together bands from western Kenosha County schools.

Love of music prompted John to launch the festival, after meeting with other band directors.

“I invited them all to dinner at my house,” he said in an April 2016 Kenosha News story. “Six hours later, we had it all figured out.”

The object of the band fest “is for all the kids and their parents to fill the room. We’re all doing the same thing together. It’s pretty impressive to have all the schools working together.”

He loved teaching music to young people and said studying the arts gives students “the ability to bring joy to oneself and to others.”

Off the stage

As much as I’ll think of John playing his trumpet, I’ll remember goofier times, too, like the night we were playing a trivia game and had to swallow our pride and share a pair of reading glasses because neither of us could read the cards.

Or when he and his wife, Karen, met my husband, Rex, and me for dinner in Charleston, S.C., when we discovered we were all there on vacation at the same time.

Every December, John compelled friends and relatives to dress up for a “Flannel & Fizz” party. When I protested, saying I didn’t have a flannel shirt, he sternly reminded me of the dress code. John is the reason I have exactly one flannel shirt hanging in my closet, though I am neither a lumberjack nor a hipster.

John shared a love for the Navy Band with Tim Bell, the longtime director of jazz studies at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and a giant in the local music scene. After Tim died in October 2017, John told me about the day, a few months before Tim died, when the two of them toured Naval Station Great Lakes.

“In the 1960s, Tim was a member of Navy Band Great Lakes, and I was a member of that band in the 1990s,” John recalled. “In the Navy, all sailors refer to each other as ‘shipmate.’ Even though Tim and I were separated by more than 30 years, that day, we were shipmates, reminiscing about our days in the fleet. Fair winds and following seas, my friend.”

We wish you fair winds and following seas, too, John. While we weren’t shipmates, in the naval sense, we shared this journey as friends and bandmates and people who need “cheaters” to read the fine print.

Godspeed, my friend.