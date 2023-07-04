In the immediate aftermath of her nephew’s sudden cardiac arrest on a Kenosha baseball field five years ago, Connie Schneider decided to do something.

From that point forward, she was going to be ready to help the next person in need.

Spurred to action, Schneider, of Oak Creek, has helped way more than one person – more than 3,200 in fact – learn CPR as a certified instructor, as she strives to continue educating as many people as possible on how to use that life-saving skill.

Until the day her nephew, David Dibble, collapsed on that Kenosha baseball field, Schneider didn’t know how to do CPR and had no desire to learn it.

Of course, that all changed in a heartbeat.

Quick actions save a life

Dibble, a Tremper graduate, was just 17 years old when he collapsed June 25, 2018, while he coached his younger brother’s baseball team. Miraculously, quick actions of another coach, Zach Sievers of Kenosha, and Dibble’s medical team led to his recovery.

Despite doctors telling him he would no longer play baseball, Dibble was even able to return to the diamond and the game he loved a year later.Dibble got back on the field at UW-Superior, where he recently graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

Sievers, who previously had been trained to use CPR, jumped into action immediately with Dibble collapsed, Schneider said.

“Zach knew what to do right away,” she said. “(David’s) color immediately turned purple and he was in a cold sweat all over his body. Zach immediately knew something was wrong. Alex, David’s brother, called 911, and Zach started CPR right away … If it wasn’t for Zach, David wouldn’t be with us today.”

Sievers continued CPR for 13 minutes before David was transported from Kenosha to a Milwaukee hospital via Flight-for-Life, where it was touch-and go-whether he would survive the night, Schneider said.

“They hooked him up to everything, and they weren’t sure if he was going to make it or not,” she said.

For three days David was connected to a ventilator, and four days later, he miraculously left the hospital.

The cause for his arrest came down to just a fluke accident, according to the doctor, Schneider said.

“His heart was going so fast that it just stopped,” she said.

A movement begins

Wanting to do something to help others, the Dibbs17CPR Challenge was born, and it took off like wildfire, Schneider said.

The original goal was to teach 1,700 people CPR within the first year, and that effort succeeded, reading 2,200, Schneider said. Other events were born from that movement as well, including a “Do it for David Day,” and trainings in schools and within the community.

Schneider has begun a popular Instagram project which features photographs submitted to her of people who have successfully found an automated external defibrillator wherever they may be.

“We want to make sure people know that’s what can start a heart,” she said.

Getting her certification and helping thousands of people learn the skill eliminated the “what if” component, meaning Schneider will no longer have to wonder “what if” someone had a cardiac event but they don’t know how to help them.

“Twenty-four hours prior to that, David was in the car with me, and if he went into sudden cardiac arrest any sooner, he would have died with me,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to say, ‘What if.’ I want everyone to say, ‘I did everything I could,’ because not everyone gets the outcome we got.

Year round effort

Training and education are year-round efforts by the American Heart Association, which marked CPR/AED Awareness Month in June. The AHA recommends hands-only CPR as the proper technique, which requires just two steps: Call 911 and then push hard and fast in the center of the chest at 100 to 120 beats per minute.

Schneider offered a simple message to anyone who wants to learn hands-only CPR.

“Be prepared, not scared,” she said. “If you have two hands, push hard and fast on the heart. … Everyone just needs to know (how to do) it.”

While she’s retold the story of that day countless number of times, the text message she received from David’s younger brother, Alex, shortly after David collapsed seems just like yesterday, Schneider said.

“I never tire of this story, as hard as it is,” she said. “I just feel like it’s a (part of the) healing process for me, too. It was a tough day for the whole family, and we all reacted to it differently.”

Due to the actions of several, their story and many others like it have a happy ending.