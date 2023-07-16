The Wisconsin branch of a national group that advocates for adults over 50 will hold multiple listening sessions on Social Security and how it can be improved beginning this month during a tour that will include Kenosha.

The Kenosha session, organized by AARP Wisconsin, will be held from 5-7:30 p.m., July 19 at PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.

Other sessions will also be held in Milwaukee on July 18 and Ashland, on Aug. 1. Future dates are being planned for La Crosse, Wausau, Green Bay, Eau Claire, and other communities, according to organization officials.

The statewide tour will also include booths set up at various community fairs, health expos and special events to inform Wisconsinites about the status of Social Security and empower them to share their opinions about how the program can be strengthened going forward to make it solvent for current and future generations.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization advocating for Americans 50 and older on issues including Social Security, Medicare and retirement, among others.

“These series of events across the state are designed to gain insight from Wisconsin residents on their primary concerns, questions, and ideas regarding the future of Social Security,” said AARP Wisconsin State Director Martha Cranley in a news release. “We invite all those interested in this topic and who have a desire to be involved in protecting Social Security to join us as we lay the groundwork for our future efforts.”

Cranley encouraged residents to attend the nearest listening session to connect with others concerned about the future of Social Security benefits.

“AARP WI will be there with information on how Social Security works, how people can maximize their benefit, and how they can fight to protect Social Security,” she said. “We will also be looking to attendees to provide their insight as we lay the groundwork for our efforts to ensure that our elected officials here in Wisconsin fight for a robust and healthy Social Security program that is sustainable for many years to come.”

In Wisconsin, more than one in five residents receives Social Security benefits. These payments inject more than $22.2 billion into the state’s economy every year.

The largest group of beneficiaries in Wisconsin are its 950,000 retired workers, who account for 74.5 percent of all Social Security beneficiaries in the state. More than 264,000 residents over the age of 65 would be in poverty without Social Security benefits, according to AARP.

Visit www.aarp.org/wi throughout the year for an updated schedule of tour stops and links to register for the free listening sessions and booth events

