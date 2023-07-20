Pleasant Prairie Police officers bringing an inmate to the Kenosha County jail were involved in a `critical incident' Thursday late afternoon, according to a statement issued by the the police department.

"This afternoon our officers were involved in a critical incident while taking a prisoner to the Kenosha County Jail. The incident is over and there is no threat to the community," according the statement on the village police social media.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the Kenosha Police Department were called to assist while the Racine County Sheriff's Office has been summoned to investigate the incident.

Authorities are asking that the public avoid the area of Sheridan Road at 54th Street until further notice.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from July 13-14 Onwar D. Albright NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Onwar D. Albright, 30, of Kenosha, faces chares of contempt of court (disobey order), disorderly conduct, stalking resulting in bodily harm, second degree sexual assault/use of force, criminal damage to property, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Billie James Chomicki III Billie James Chomicki III, 30, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), and bail jumping. Rebecca A. Farrar Rebecca A. Farrar, 43, of New Auburn, faces charges of harboring or aiding a felon, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Amir Chakafrancis Furlow Amir Chakafrancis Furlow, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, vehicle operator flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver narcotic, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams), and resisting or obstructing an officer. Sam Tomas Jimenez Sam Tomas Jimenez, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), and bail jumping. Terence Quintell Majors Terence Quintell Majors, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Dionia O. Scott Jr. Dionia O. Scott Jr., 28, of Racine, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC (2nd+), and resisting or obstructing an officer. Jonathan Allen Stinnette Jr. Jonathan Allen Stinnette Jr., 18, of Winthrop, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole. Tymant Robert Travis Tymant Robert Travis, 22, of Wisconsin, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer (aggravated assault). Chaylen Terrell Wright Chaylen Terrell Wright, 25, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Fort Worth police to release bodycam footage from fatal Stockyards shooting Victor Wembanyama responds to Britney Spears' police report