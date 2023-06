Kenosha police looking into the death of a child earlier this week said the incident appears to be medically related.

The death was reported just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday where investigators responded to the 5100 block of 56th Street.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department said late Wednesday that officers would continue an investigation into the matter to determine the exact cause. The incident, he said, appeared to be medically related.

"There's no overt signs that a criminal activity took place," Nosalik said.

A representative of the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene where the child was pronounced dead. The exact cause of death is still pending an autopsy.