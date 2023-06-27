The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday and investigators responded to the 5100 block of 56th Street, according to Sgt. Cory Brennan of the Kenosha Police Department.

Police are not currently looking for any suspects and no arrest has been made. A representative of the Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene where the child was pronounced dead. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Additional information was unavailable late Tuesday.