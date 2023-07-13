The suspect in a Waukegan, Ill.-double murder remains in the Kenosha County Jail after police located his vehicle in the city's Uptown neighborhood and later arrested him.

Jonathan Stinnette, 18, was booked early Thursday after he reportedly fled the shooting scene in Waukegan where the bodies of two women were discovered Wednesday night. Stinnette is expected to be extradited on multiple felony murder charges.

According to jail records, Stinnette remained in custody early Friday on out-of-county warrants and a felony probation violation out of Kenosha County.

According to multiple Chicago-area media reports, the Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 19-year-old Serenity Childs of North Chicago and 18-year-old Briana Ware Hall of Waukegan. Authorities said the women were both found dead inside a vehicle.

In a statement posted on her official social media account, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor said the community was mourning the loss of "two young souls in an isolated domestic incident." She vowed to continue to work with police and leaders to combat gun violence.

On Wednesday night, Waukegan authorities alerted law enforcement in Kenosha County of a black Nissan, the vehicle in which the suspect, later identified as Stinnette, was traveling, according to police radio traffic.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Kenosha police located the Nissan and surrounded an area at 60th Street and 24th Avenue, as they assisted Waukegan police, according to Lt. John DeMario.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours around a home in the Uptown neighborhood as officers from the two jurisdictions worked to eventually take Stinnette into custody.

