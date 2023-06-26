Kenosha County Sheriff's Department authorities reported Monday night they have a suspect in custody in connection with the hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a 36-year-old Kenosha man a day earlier.

"What I can tell you is that we have someone in custody," said Sgt. Andrea Mehring. The department did not immediately release the name of the suspect in the fatal incident that was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sunday.

Mehring said the suspect was arrested early evening Monday after self-reporting their involvement in the fatal collision.

"It looks like the individual turned themselves in," said Mehring.

She said the suspect was then taken into custody at the Sheriff's Department and booked in the Kenosha County Jail.

According to authorities, on Sunday, a deputy found an unresponsive man lying on the shoulder of Highway 158. The deputy was traveling westbound in the 8800 block of Highway 158 when he spotted the man and immediately began performing life-saving measures. The man, however, was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office.

Car parts, including a piece of the hood trim, were found at the scene and there was reported damage to the suspect vehicle, believed to be a white Cadillac SRX, a type of mid-size luxury SUV. As the crash resulted in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.