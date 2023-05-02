The Kenosha man accused of crashing head-on into another vehicle while intoxicated in Pleasant Prairie is now facing numerous criminal charges.

Ronald J. Rossa, 67, was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies including two counts of injury by the intoxicated use of a vehicle and three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Rossa did not appear at Intake Court Tuesday because he is still in the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash. He is scheduled to make an appearance May 18 before Commissioner Loren Keating.

Criminal complaint

On April 21 around 6:30 p.m. a Pleasant Prairie Police officer was dispatched to the 11800 block of Sheridan Road regarding an injury accident.

Rossa was the operator of a red Dodge Journey and was in and out consciousness, according to the criminal complaint. A Good Samaritan stood by Rossa as the officer checked on the three occupants of a gold Dodge Grand Caravan.

When questioned Rossa reportedly said he had a couple of beers that day. Due to Rossa being in an out of consciousness, he was unable to participate in a field sobriety test. Rossa was then transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The driver of the Caravan was also airlifted to Wauwatosa for his injuries including two femur fractures. The two other passengers were transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital via ambulance.

Surveillance from a local eatery captured the accident. It shows the vehicle driven Rossa traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and strike the Caravan head-on with minimum braking. There is extensive damage to both vehicles.

On April 22 an officer contacted Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and learned Rossa was on a ventilator in the hospital and was unable to communicate, according to the complaint.

The female occupant of the Caravan told police she had been released from the hospital. She said the driver of the Caravan had surgery on one leg and was scheduled for another one on the other leg. The minor was transported to a local children's hospital for surgeries.

An off-duty Pleasant Prairie officer was in the area when the crash occurred. He responded to the scene and provided some emergency care to those in the Caravan and contacted Rossa, who reportedly was more alert but had blood-shot eyes and slurred speech.

"Folks, while you go out and enjoy your weekend we want to remind you that drinking & driving do not mix," the police department posted on social media. "It's not worth it, get a ride home."

Video of the crash posted by the department has been viewed thousands of times.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from April 27-28 Eric Beach NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Eric Beach, 31, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000). Robert Ray Daniels Robert Ray Daniels, 53, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, and battery. Paul Daniel Herrick Paul Daniel Herrick, 52, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of cocaine (2nd+), possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500). Sedale Lebron Kimbrough Sedale Lebron Kimbrough, 33, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Jesus Emmanuel Reza Jesus Emmanuel Reza, 23, of Zion, Illinois, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams or less than 4 plants), possession of drug paraphernalia. Clay Evans Thomas Jr. Clay Evans Thomas Jr., 45, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, resisting or obstructing an officer, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense). Pearl Salina Tia Pearl Salina Tia, 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Jontrell T. White Jontrell T. White, 19, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Junior Lamaredward Williams-Holmes Junior Lamaredward Williams-Holmes, 40, of Stevens Point, faces charges of probation and parole, false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct. Minivan erupts into flames in Wisconsin Authorities arrest suspect after he climbs up in tree at Springbrook Road and 93rd Street