A man is in custody after a Kenosha woman interrupted an attempted attack on a teenage girl early Sunday at their home in 6400 block of 22nd Avenue, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at 3:45 a.m. when the 19-year-old Kenosha man reportedly entered the home and the girl’s mother intervened, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas of the Kenosha Police Department. The mother then contact police as the suspect fled. He was soon apprehended when officers arrived, Zukauskas said.

It was not immediately known whether the teen was injured but she was not transported to the hospital, he said.

“It does not appear that the victim or anyone at the house knew the suspect,” he said. The man appeared to have acted alone and was “highly intoxicated” at the time of the incident, according to police. Nothing appeared to be taken from the home.

Authorities continued to investigate and were in the process of recommending charges in the incident Sunday afternoon.

