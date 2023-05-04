Kenosha police arrested a 15-year-old student who allegedly brought a handgun to Bradford High School Thursday.

The incident was reported at 2 p.m. after police and school staff became aware of a social media post depicting what appeared to be a student in possession of a weapon while in the school, according to a release on the police department’s social media. The high school is at 3700 Washington Road.

Upon further research in collaboration with school staff, the student was identified, located and found to be in possession of a handgun, authorities said.

The student was taken into custody police without further incident and the weapon was safely removed and recovered by law enforcement. Criminal charges are being referred to juvenile intake. There were no threats made toward any students, staff, and no one was injured, police said.

Police urged adults to tell children they can report something untoward for investigation.

“We ask you remind your children if they see or hear something of concern, they report it immediately to a trusted adult so it may be investigated immediately for the safety of all,” police said. “Anything that could be perceived as a safety risk will be taken seriously and investigated.”

