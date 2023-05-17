Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from May 13-15
Cartier Cuellar Beauford
Cartier Cuellar Beauford, 30, faces charges of bail jumping, battery to fire fighters or wardens, disorderly conduct, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Antonio Carlos Cruz Jr.
Antonio Carlos Cruz Jr., 23, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer.
James Anthony Defazio
James Anthony Defazio, 43, of Kenosha, faces charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct.
Henry Nehemi Galindo-Villatoro
Henry Nehemi Galindo-Villatoro, 41, of Kenosha, faces charges of intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct, battery, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense).
Jessica May Garcia
Jessica May Garcia, 45, of Racine, faces charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam Jay Gyzen
Adam Jay Gyzen, 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, and battery.
Jon Gary Kubart
Jon Gary Kubart, 61, Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of probation and parole.
Arthur Lee Leavelle Jr.
Arthur Lee Leavelle Jr., 40, faces charges of probation and parole, and bail jumping.
Antwon Dovan Smith
Antwon Dovan Smith, 29, of Wisconsin, faces charges of burglary of a building or dwelling.
Thomas Donald Wilton
Thomas Donald Wilton, 50, of Trevor, faces charges of probation and parole, and disorderly conduct.