Kenosha police were investigating a report of a woman who was shot in the leg late Tuesday.

The incident was reported at about 10 p.m. and police were investigating a possible scene in the 5000 block of 40th Avenue, according to Capt. Matthew Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department.

Strelow said Kenosha Fire Department rescue personnel took the injured woman to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known, however, her injury was not life-threatening, he said. Police have no suspects.

According to initial police traffic radio reports, the woman had been walking in the area north of 52nd Street and when she returned home discovered later that she had been shot in the leg.