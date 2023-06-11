Kenosha police continue to investigate early morning gunfire that injured at least two people in the 6800 block of 26th Avenue on Sunday.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots fired, while multiple calls also reported a person had been shot, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, spokesperson for the Kenosha Police Department, in a news statement.

He said officers were met with little cooperation when they arrived at the scene; however, they located a victim with a gunshot wound to an “upper extremity.” The gunshot was not life threatening.

Moments later, officials of a local hospital notified police of another gunshot victim who self-transported to the facility. The victim also had non-life-threatening injuries.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Illinois police notified Kenosha authorities of a gunshot victim at a hospital in Illinois who may have been shot at the Kenosha crime scene, according to the release. The victim also had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Nosalik, however, said the person’s description of events is being investigated and police have yet to confirm whether the victim was shot in Kenosha.

Authorities said they have received little to no cooperation with the investigation and no one is in custody.

They are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Kenosha Police Department detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

