Kenosha Police helped save the life of a motorist when his vehicle erupted into flames Tuesday night.

Officers spotted a minivan driving with a flat tire that was emitting sparks from a wheel around 9 p.m.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the 84-year old-operator did not stop, the department posted on social media. The minivan then became engulfed in flames. The department posted video of the incident captured by a dash camera of Facebook.

The minivan eventually stopped and officers ran toward the flames and pulled the driver to safety. No one sustained any major injuries.

"Thanks to the officers for their selfless service to community," the department posted.

The video has since been viewed over 16,000 times on Facebook and many commenters thanked the officers involved for their heroism.