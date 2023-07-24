STANDOFF Kenosha police at outside a home following a standoff in the 2100 block of 54th Street Monday night, July 24, 2023.

A standoff has ended with the arrest of a man Monday night in the city's Columbus Park Neighborhood.

The incident was reported at 6:18 p.m. in the 2100 block of 54th Street where Kenosha Police responded with a multitude of officers at a home in the neighborhood. Authorities were on scene at least three hours and had ordered the individual out of the home when the man was eventually arrested, according to Sgt. Trevor Clayton of the Kenosha Police Department.

"I know that they were clearing the house they set up a perimeter at and then at some point the person they were looking for was arrested," he said. It was not immediately known why the man was wanted by police.

Police had the "structure clear" shortly after 10 p.m., Clayton said. Officers were still at the residence late Monday where they continued to process the scene.

Authorities had closed down the area between 53rd and 55th Streets at 22nd Avenue, but have since re-opened it.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com