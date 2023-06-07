Kenosha police arrested a woman following an alleged road rage incident that resulted in injuries to two people Wednesday night.

Kenosha Fire and Rescue personnel 7:19 p.m. transported one of the injured people to a local hospital following the two-car collision at 24th Street and 22nd Avenue, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Galley of the Kenosha Police Department. He said that person was treated for injuries and released from the hospital late Wednesday. The second person had minor injuries.

Officers took into custody the woman, who had three children – ages 6, 5, and 2 – in the vehicle with her when the crash occurred, Galley said. Social services officials were alerted to assist the children, who did not appear to have injuries. The vehicles were later towed from the scene.

Charges including three counts of child neglect and five counts of reckless endangering safety, all felonies, were being recommended in the incident, he said.

The crash remained under investigation late Wednesday.

