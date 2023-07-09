Police continue to investigate a shooting in the city’s Lincoln Neighborhood that sent a Kenosha man to the hospital early Sunday.

City fire and rescue personnel transported the 20-year-old man, who suffered a wound to his thigh in the 12:09 a.m. shooting, to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie where he was treated, according to Capt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 6500 block of 18th Avenue, Schaal said.

The man was struck in the left thigh and while the wound was serious, it was not considered life-threatening, he said.

“He’s alive and undergoing some medical attention,” Schaal said. Investigators located 27 casings at the scene, where there was multiple gunfire exchanged.

Schaal said the shooting occurred following what investigators believe was an altercation.

“It appears to be there was some kind of gathering or party happening on the block and there’s just some type of internal argument or fight which resulted in that number of shots fired,” he said.

Schaal said detectives continue to speak with possible witnesses but those who were questioned after the incident have not been forthcoming.

“Unfortunately, there was very little cooperation in the aftermath, so … we’re still under investigation,” he said. “There were people out there that we’ve identified as likely witnesses. They just didn’t provide too much detail to us.”

A preliminary investigation indicates several different firearms were involved based on the variety of casings discovered at the scene, he said. A weapon, however, has yet to be recovered.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

