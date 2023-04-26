Kenosha Police helped save the life of a motorist when his vehicle erupted into flames Tuesday night.
Officers spotted a minivan driving with a flat tire that was emitting sparks from a wheel around 9 p.m.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the 84-year old-operator did not stop, the department posted on social media. The minivan then became engulfed in flames. The department posted video of the incident captured by a dash camera of Facebook.
Officers spotted a minivan driving with a flat tire that was emitting sparks from a wheel around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
KENOSHA POLICE
The minivan eventually stopped and officers ran toward the flames and pulled the driver to safety. No one sustained any major injuries.
"Thanks to the officers for their selfless service to community," the department posted.
video has since been viewed over 16,000 times on Facebook and many commenters thanked the officers involved for their heroism.
Kenosha Police
Photos: F-35 fighter jet at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing
F-35 fighter jet ceremony
Guests line up after a ceremony Tuesday to get a photo in front of the first of 20 F-35 fighter jets to arrive at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
F-35 fighter jet ceremony
Lt. Col. Mike Koob displays the Wisconsin flag after landing an F-35 fighter jet for the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing during a ceremony Tuesday at Truax Field.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
20230425-03-F35Ceremony0399-04252023191014
Lt. Col. Mike Koob flies the first F-35 fighter jet for the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing during a ceremony at Truax Field in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
F-35 fighter jet ceremony
Four F-35 fighter jets fly over during Tuesday's ceremony. Three of the jets will be based in Madison and the other at another site. The rest of 20 jets will be permanently assigned to Truax over the next year.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
20230425-05-F35Ceremony0050-04252023191014
A ceremony for the arrival of the first F-35 fighter jet at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
20230425-06-F35Ceremony0062-04252023191014
Attendees look on during a ceremony for the arrival of the first F-35 fighter jet at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
20230425-07-F35Ceremony0196-04252023191014
Brigadier General David May, left, deputy adjutant general for air, shakes hands with Col. Bart Van Roo, right, commander of the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, during a ceremony for the arrival of the first F-35 fighter jet at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
20230425-08-F35Ceremony0216-04252023191014
Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin adjutant general, speaks during a ceremony for the arrival of the first F-35 fighter jet at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
20230425-09-F35Ceremony0748-04252023191014
Lt. Col. Mike Koob comes in for landing as he flies the first F-35 fighter jet for the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing during a ceremony at Truax Field in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
20230425-10-F35Ceremony0150-04252023191014
A ceremony for the arrival of the first F-35 fighter jet at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
20230425-11-F35Ceremony0121-04252023191014
A ceremony for the arrival of the first F-35 fighter jet at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
20230425-12-F35Ceremony0018-04252023191014
A ceremony for the arrival of the first F-35 fighter jet at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
20230425-13-F35Ceremony0882-04252023191503
Lt. Col. Mike Koob, center, with Col. Bart Van Roo, at right, commander of the 115th Fighter Wing, is welcomed on his arrival after flying the first F-35 fighter jet for the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing during a ceremony at Truax Field in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
