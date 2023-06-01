Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people remained at a Milwaukee-area trauma hospital with severe injuries Wednesday night after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in the 11100 block of Sheridan Road a day earlier.

The motorcycle’s driver, 24-year-old Waukegan, Ill. man, was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Zach Dutter of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. His passenger, a 21-year-old Waukegan woman was in critical, but stable condition, he said. Dutter said the man had “substantial injuries” to his entire body and major head trauma, while the woman had severe leg injuries and suspected internal bleeding throughout her body.

Both were flown in separate helicopters to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa following the crash that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The motorcycle and the car, a 2013 Chevy Impala were traveling southbound on Sheridan Road when the driver of the car began to turn left onto 111th Street. The motorcycle, according authorities, had attempted to maneuver around the car, but took an unusual approach, according to Lt. Zach Quever.

“So, as soon as that sedan (Chevy Impala) went to make that left hand turn, the motorcycle went to pass the sedan on the left, into oncoming traffic,” Quever said. “That sedan, as it was turning left into the neighborhood, collided with the motorcycle.”

The driver of the Impala was not injured and was cooperative with authorities, including local police and the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team, who continue to investigate the crash, said Dutter, who is a member of the team.

Dutter said that speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The motorcycle was believed to have been exceeding the 45 mph speed limit on that stretch of Sheridan Road in the village, he said. The man did not appear to be impaired, he said.

The collision resulted in the man being thrown over 100 feet and his passenger about 75 feet, from the point of impact.

“The motorcycle continued into the east shoulder and then over a fence and hit a garage and we found the two passengers – (the woman) was just along the grass and the male subject was against a fence in a wooded area,” he said.

The motorcycle struck the garage and debris from in its path was later discovered on the roof, he said.

