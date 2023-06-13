Kenosha police are investigating multiple shootings — the second in the last three days — after three people turned up at separate local hospitals with gunshot wounds late Tuesday.

According to Capt. Matthew Strelow incident was reported at around 10:10 p.m. with two men with gunshot wounds arriving at Aurora Medical Center. Later, a second vehicle from the same incident arrived at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital with one man with gunshot injuries.

"We know that a vehicle showed up out at Aurora hospital ... with two gunshot victims. One is in serious condition. One is stable," Strelow said. "And, we have another gushot victim that arrived at (Froedtert) shortly thereafter." A Flight for Life helicopter was called to Aurora Medical Center in response to the incident.

Strelow said the third victim was in "stable" condition. Investigators were still in the process of establishing where exact scene of the shooting occurred.

"I am not aware of where the scene is yet," he said. "We have officers and detectives at the hospitals trying to interview people."

Among the areas officers were at late Tuesday included the 2200 block of 60th Street, according to police radio traffic.

The incident is the second in the last three days involving shootings with multiple victims. At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police officers patrolling the area responded to gunfire with shooting victims in the 6800 block of 26th Avenue. One victim at the scene had a gunshot wound in an upper extremity. A second gunshot victim self transported to a local hospital. Both victims had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

About nine hours later, Illinois authorities notified Kenosha police of a gunshot victim at an Illinois hospital who may have been shot in the Sunday crime scene, according to police. An investigation, however, has yet to confirm whether the victim in this case was associated with the shootings on Sunday. Kenosha authorities have said officers have encountered little cooperation with the investigation.

Strelow said it was not immediately known whether the Tuesday and Sunday shootings were related.

"We're trying to just work this out, with what happened with this one (Tuesday's incident)," he said. "Of course we will look at (Sunday's), but that is a question for later."

