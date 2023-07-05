Fire destroyed a semitrailer in the 5400 block of 50th Street Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene after people working in the area reported that part of a semitrailer was on fire at 5:30 p.m. in an industrial area behind the former ShopKo property, according to Battalion Chief Scott Krueger of the Kenosha Fire Department.

"Workers noticed that a semi truck was on fire and called 911," he said. Firefighters put out the blaze within minutes but were on the scene for about a half hour to investigate. No one was injured.

Krueger described the damage to the semitrailer as "a complete loss." The cause of the fire, which remained under investigation late Wednesday, was as yet undetermined, he said.

