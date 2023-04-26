PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police arrested a man wanted in an alleged attempt to run over an Illinois officer with a stolen SUV, after a pursuit in which he tried to elude local authorities and a police helicopter by climbing 40 feet up a tree near Springbrook Road and 93rd Street late Tuesday.

The man was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m. as village police officers, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s police dog and deputy and Kenosha Police surrounded him while an Illinois State Police helicopter hovered above. The man was believed to be involved in the attempted assault on the officer with the vehicle described as a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV, which the Illinois State Police helicopter had been monitoring and had followed into Wisconsin, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

“They let us know it was coming into our area. (Pleasant Prairie) officers checked for it,” said Andrews.

Village police also followed the vehicle, which continued into the 6000 block of 12th Avenue, but initially lost sight of it, he said. He said officers had last seen the vehicle traveling southbound on 22nd Avenue at 60th Street. Pleasant Prairie police shortly afterward set up with spikes at 91st Street and 22nd Avenue where they managed to stop the vehicle.

“An officer had a good deployment of the spikes and the vehicle lost tire pressure,” he said.

The vehicle then lost control in the 3400 block of Springbrook Road near All Saints Cemetery and a large empty field just west of the Kenosha County Bike Trail. The driver fled vehicle on foot, however, the state police helicopter continued to monitor the suspect’s movements as he ran into a field during the incident, Andrews said.

“They were able to … watch him as he ran from the car and then climb up the tree,” he said. The suspect, according to authorities at the scene, had climbed about 40 feet up the tree.

“They were relaying what they were seeing to us through dispatch and radio,” Andrews said.

Authorities then made contact with the suspect and he climbed down on his own volition, according to Andrews. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was at a local hospital where he was being examined early Wednesday but did not appear to be injured at the scene, Andrews said.

“That’s where he is currently before he’s going to be going to the jail,” he said.

Andrews said that during the vehicle pursuit officers observed the suspect vehicle traveling more than 90 mph on 22nd Avenue prior to setting up the spikes, also known as “stop sticks” to subdue it.

“One of the things we like most about the stop sticks is our ability to end the danger as quick as possible when it comes to these high-speed chases,” Andrews said. “Because it is a danger to the public ... we don’t want them to go any longer than they need to and we also want to catch the people that are doing this ... putting the public (in danger) by choosing to not obey the law and pull over when they’re supposed to.”

