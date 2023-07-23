PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Officers arrested three teens involved in a reported carjacking incident that later turned into a vehicle pursuit and ended in a foot chase just beyond the 9300 block of Sheridan Road in the village.

A 17-year-old and two 16-year-old boys were apprehended following the 6:42 p.m. incident Saturday night.

Officers were initially alerted to a report of a stolen red Kia wanted in conjunction with an "armed carjacking" from Illinois. PPD officers observed the car traveling northbound in the 9700 block of 39th Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Police pursued the vehicle, which traveled northbound to 88th Street, at which point Kenosha Police assisted with the pursuit, he said. The vehicle eventually drove back into Pleasant Prairie traveling south onto Sheridan Road, where road construction is currently taking place.

Stationing themselves at 93rd Street and Sheridan Road, village police deployed “stop sticks,” successfully deflating the suspect vehicle’s tires, he said.

Brown said the vehicle entering the construction zone on Sheridan Road struck a pair of traffic barriers and a pile of gravel before coming to a stop.

At that point, officers arrested one of the teens who was attempting to flee. Two others were pursued on foot and eventually apprehended, Brown said. Two of the officers had minor injuries, following the foot chase.

The 17-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds were from Waukegan, Ill. The other 16-year-old boy was from Carpentersville, Ill., according to Brown.

One teen is expected to face a charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and reckless endangering safety. The other two are expected to face charges of knowingly being in the reported stolen vehicle.

Police are also recommending charges of obstruction for all three boys, Brown said.

The incident is the second in a week involving the arrest of individuals involved in reported carjackings originating in Illinois. On July 15, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department personnel, along Pleasant Prairie police and the Wisconsin State Patrol arrested an Illinois man driving a stolen vehicle in a report from Park Ridge, Ill.

Authorities said the man had escaped law enforcement custody and carjacked two separate vehicles while in Illinois. The second vehicle stolen, however, was equipped with OnStar, which automatically contacted law enforcement. Authorities located the vehicle in Kenosha County and as the driver turned into an on-ramp to Interstate 94, OnStar disabled the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from July 13-14 Onwar D. Albright NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Onwar D. Albright, 30, of Kenosha, faces chares of contempt of court (disobey order), disorderly conduct, stalking resulting in bodily harm, second degree sexual assault/use of force, criminal damage to property, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Billie James Chomicki III Billie James Chomicki III, 30, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), and bail jumping. Rebecca A. Farrar Rebecca A. Farrar, 43, of New Auburn, faces charges of harboring or aiding a felon, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Amir Chakafrancis Furlow Amir Chakafrancis Furlow, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, vehicle operator flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver narcotic, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams), and resisting or obstructing an officer. Sam Tomas Jimenez Sam Tomas Jimenez, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), and bail jumping. Terence Quintell Majors Terence Quintell Majors, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Dionia O. Scott Jr. Dionia O. Scott Jr., 28, of Racine, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC (2nd+), and resisting or obstructing an officer. Jonathan Allen Stinnette Jr. Jonathan Allen Stinnette Jr., 18, of Winthrop, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole. Tymant Robert Travis Tymant Robert Travis, 22, of Wisconsin, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer (aggravated assault). Chaylen Terrell Wright Chaylen Terrell Wright, 25, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Fort Worth police to release bodycam footage from fatal Stockyards shooting Victor Wembanyama responds to Britney Spears' police report