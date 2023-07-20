CRITICAL INCIDENT Authorities in an area west of the Kenosha County Courthouse following a "critical incident" that occurred as Pleasant Prairie Police were tak…

A man died after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while being transported to the Kenosha County jail, according to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department late Thursday.

At about 3:46 p.m., officers arrested the man for weapons related offenses, according to a Pleasant Prairie Police Department statement. The man was being transported to the Kenosha jail for criminal charges by two Pleasant Prairie Police officers. While driving the squad on Sheridan Road near the entrance of the Kenosha County Jail at 54th Street, officers heard a gunshot from the backseat prisoner portion of the squad.

Preliminary information indicates the man in custody suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a concealed weapon not located in the initial search by officers. Life saving measures were attempted, however the man in custody was pronounced dead at the scene.

As required by Wisconsin State Statute 175.47, the incident will be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency, according police. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is conducting this investigation with the full cooperation of our Department as we are committed to full transparency, according to the statement.

"Our thoughts are with all law enforcement personnel involved with this incident and the decedent’s family during this tragic time," according to the statement. "We wish to thank the public for their continued support, and we ask for your patience and understanding while this matter is under investigation."

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the Kenosha Police Department were also called to assist. The county medical examiner was later summoned to the scene.

Authorities blocked the area at Sheridan Road at 54th Street for about six hours but have since cleared the scene.

