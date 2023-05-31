PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A man and a woman suffered injuries, with at least one life-threatening, following a collision with a vehicle in the 11100 block of Sheridan Road late Tuesday.

Village police officers, along with fire and rescue, responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash shortly after 10 p.m., assisting with the two injured individuals, said Sgt. Sean Flahive of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. According to the preliminary investigation, advanced life support was deployed for the man, who was apparently driving the motorcycle.

Both the man and the woman, his passenger, were airlifted in two separate medical helicopters from a landing zone established at Prairie Lane Elementary and they were later taken to area hospitals, he said. Neither victims’ conditions were immediately available and the extent of the woman’s injuries was also not known as of early Wednesday. Flahive said authorities on scene were working to identify the man and the woman.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was cooperating with the investigation.

Because of the seriousness of the injuries, village authorities called on the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team to aid in the investigation. The team includes officers from Pleasant Prairie, Twin Lakes and Kenosha Police departments and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheridan Road in the village was closed between 104th and 116th Streets for more than four hours as the investigation was underway, Flahive said.

