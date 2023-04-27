A van crashed through the entrance of the former Bed Bath & Beyond Thursday night after the driver suffered an apparent "medical event" at the scene, according to Kenosha police.

The incident was reported at 7:32 p.m. at 7450 Green Bay Rd Suite A Thursday night when the vehicle reportedly crashed into the former storefront and continued traveling into the store to the back of the building before it eventually came to a stop, according Sgt. Dusty Nichols of the Kenosha Police Department.

"It sound like it was a medical event by the driver," Nichols said. "He is fine. There's no injuries and no, nothing else."

No citations were issued.

Workers arrived about an hour later to board up the storefront. While Bed Bath & Beyond announced it had filed for bankruptcy on Sunday detailing that it would be closing stores, the Kenosha location had been already been closed for some time and no one was inside the building during the crash, according to police.

