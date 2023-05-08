The accidental drowning of a Kenosha man Sunday afternoon occurred during a rescue attempt in the Pike River.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released details Monday morning of the emergency call to the river west of Carthage College.

Deputies and Somers Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the 2000 block of Sheridan Road after a report of a possible possible drowning at about 1:31 p.m.

Initial reports from deputies on the scene were that a man was swimming in the Pike River and began to struggle. At that time, a child who was with the man left to get help.

The struggling swimmer's brother and another man jumped into the water to save him.

As the initial struggling swimmer was pulled to shore, the brother went under and did not resurface.

Sheriff's deputies and Somers Fire & Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and immediately entered the water to attempt to locate the brother.

The Kenosha Sheriff's Department Drone Unit also responded to the scene and searched the river using a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

At about 2:49 p.m. the man was found under the water by Somers Rescue personnel unconscious and not breathing.

The man, later identified as Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo, 39, from Kenosha, was taken to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Emergency units seen responding to the scene, in addition to Somers Fire & Rescue and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, included Racine County Sheriff’s Department, Caledonia Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire, the Racine Fire Bells, Racine Special Team 1, and units from Salem Lakes and Scout Leaders Rescue Squad, among others.

The sheriff's department extended its condolences to Sanchez-Trujillo's family.

"Families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center (available Monday-Friday) at 262-764-8555 or the 24/7 Crisis Line at 262-657-7188," the department said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.