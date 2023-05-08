The accidental drowning of a Kenosha man Sunday occurred during a rescue in the Pike River.

The department released details Monday morning of the Sunday afternoon emergency call to the river west of Carthage College.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and Somers Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the 2000 block of Sheridan Road for a report of a possible possible drowning at approximately 1:31 p.m.

Initial reports from deputies on the scene were that an adult male was swimming in the Pike River and began to struggle. At that time, a child who was with the man left to get help. The struggling swimmer’s brother and another adult male came down and jumped into the water to save him.

As the initial struggling swimmer was pulled to shore, the brother, who had jumped into the river to aid in the rescue, went under and did not resurface.

Sheriff’s deputies and Somers Fire & Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and immediately entered the water to attempt to locate the man who went under. The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Drone Unit also responded to the scene and searched the river using a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

At about 2:49 p.m. the man was located under the water by Somers Rescue personnel unconscious and not breathing.

The man, later identified as Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo, 39, from Kenosha, was transported to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Emergency units seen responding to the scene, in addition to Somers Fire & Rescue and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, included Racine County Sheriff’s Department, Caledonia Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire, the Racine Fire Bells, Racine Special Team 1, and units from Salem Lakes and Scout Leaders Rescue Squad, among others.

The sheriff’s department extended its condolences to Sanchez-Trujillo’s family.

“Families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center (available Monday-Friday) at (262)-764-8555 or the 24/7 Crisis Line at (262) 657-7188,” the department said.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.