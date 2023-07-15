A report assessing the health of Kenosha County and outlining priority areas for improvementis now setting the stage for a community-led health planning process, local public health leaders announced Friday.

The 2022 Kenosha County Community Health Assessment has been published, incorporating data collected in a 124-question survey that was presented to residents last year, as well as information gathered at Community Conversations events and through other exterior data sources.

Nearly 1,000 people responded to the survey, which was conducted online and on paper in the fall of 2022. That is more than twice the number of respondents in past surveys that were conducted by telephone, and the respondent makeup reflects the age, race and ethnicity demographics of Kenosha County said Interim Health Director Lori Plahmer.

“This plan, which we’re required to develop under state law, provides a roadmap for the community for setting public health priorities,” Plahmer said. “We’re pleased with the increased level of community participation and with the continued engagement by our community health partners.”

The top five health concerns identified by the community were:

1) Access to affordable health care

2) Affordable housing

3) Drug and alcohol use

4) Access to affordable healthy food

5) Violence and crime

Community stakeholders gathered in May and voted to create action groups addressing top three concerns listed above, combining mental health with drug and alcohol use. These groups had their initial meetings late last month and will convene again on July 27 and Aug. 24.

Those interested in participating may sign up at https://bit.ly/ThriveActionGroups.

The full Community Health Assessment Report along with various data stories are available on the Kenosha County Thrive webpage, at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/thrive.