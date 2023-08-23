Area activists and the attorney of the Black family involved in the controversial arrests inside a Kenosha Applebee's last month decried actions of local law enforcement agencies, the district attorney's office and the chain restaurant during a press conference Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the bar and grill.

They strongly criticized the actions of some police officers who they said injured and unnecessarily detained a Black man, and traumatized his partner and baby boy at the Applebee’s restaurant. Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police responded.

The now-viral incident, which took place the night of July 20, occurred after a hit-and-run crash at Green Bay Road and Highway 50 when police arrested the Zion, Ill., couple Jermelle English Jr. and Shayna Boyd. The couple had nothing to do with the hit-and-run.

The actual suspects were later found hiding in the restaurant's bathroom, 6950 75th St.

The incident has sparked headlines across the nation.

In the viral video of the arrest, English tells police attempting to subdue him to let him go while a woman screams to someone telling them to “get the baby.” English and the 1-year-old baby are then seen on the floor when English tells at least two officers to let him go and someone appears to pull the child away. Officers continue to wrestle English to the ground until they handcuff him behind his back.

Officers later learned English and Boyd were not involved in the hit-and-run.

English, 24, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Boyd, 21, was arrested on the same charges and for possession of THC. They are expected to appear in court Friday.

Those at Wednesday's press conference also said pepper spray was used inappropriately by a police officer inside the restaurant, that the baby was injured in the incident and that English was struck by an officer.

The family, their attorney and civil rights activists are demanding a independent review of the Kenosha Police Department and Pleasant Prairie Police Department, an investigation by the Wisconsin and U.S. justice departments of local law enforcement agencies, for the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office drop the charges against English and Boyd, and for Applebee's to issue an apology, among other things.

A spokesperson for Applebee's was not immediately available for comment.

Several employees of the restaurant have said they believe local police officers used excessive force while taking the couple into custody. The incident is currently undergoing an internal review by the Kenosha Police Department.

Attorney Kevin O'Connor said "being Black and being out here and having dinner is not safe enough for them."

"Apparently, there was a hit-and-run accident that happened out here. Instead of police officers like they should — asking questions, taking a breath, doing something, and I'll explain why in a minute — rushed into Applebee's," O'Connor said, adding that he believes the officers immediately started harassing, grabbing and spraying pepper spray at the family.

"This was no accident," O'Connor said. "You have numerous officers — I couldn't even count, six at least that I could count — standing around with nobody else in the restaurant, no threat they're going to leave, start to get aggressive without asking questions. What is the first thing that officers are taught? To de-escalate a situation. Come on in, find out what's going on. This is an investigation that they're doing regarding an accident. This isn't a murder. This is about a hit-and-run accident that's going on outside."

O'Connor said the family was inside the restaurant "for a long time well before this accident ever happened."

"All you had to do was ask a few questions that would take what 10 seconds? Thirty seconds? To avoid any of this happening," O'Connor said.

"But no. Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie as their sidekick have a history that they act first and ask questions later, especially if you're the wrong color. This has been a pattern that they've done. They come out, they get aggressive, they beat and then they ask questions later. Simply being Black and having to go to dinner is not a crime. And then on top of it, to throw salt on the wounds, they decide in the next step to start charging these parents with resisting arrest and obstruction of the police officers when the actual people were hiding in the bathroom."

Bishop Tavis Grant, of Chicago-based Rainbow PUSH Coalition, said he and his nationally-recognized organization are outraged.

"What happened at this Applebee's is unconscionable for any family, particularly a Black family," Grant said. "Over and over again we are profiled driving while Black, jogging while Black, now having dinner while Black."

Grant said he watched the video of the "horrific evening" and it is "immoral and we believe it's illegal."

Grant said the "necessary parties should be held accountable" for the "excessive use of force."

Grant said Applebee's gave a "marginal apology" and needs to "sit down with this family."

Grant also called on the departments of justice to investigate the Kenosha Police and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department for "pattern and practice."

Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, a local social justice nonprofit, has worked to keep this incident in the public eye. McLean said all body camera footage of the incident must be released.

"We want full transparency," McLean said.

"Today is the third anniversary (of) when Jacob Blake was shot viciously seven times in the back by officer Rusten Sheskey. So, clearly not much has changed in the last three years. It's just unfortunate that we're here before you again with another young African American family whose child witnessed their parents harmed as Jacob's children witnessed him shot in the back seven times. This has to stop."

McLean said she wants to hear from elected leaders from the governor's office all the way down to local alderpersons on the situation.

"You know what's happening in Kenosha and your silence in complicit," McLean said.

Grant said the family has not heard from local leaders including the mayor of Kenosha or county executive of Kenosha County.

"It has been deafening and disrespectful that this family has not heard from the mayor, has never heard from the political leadership, county executive. Has not heard officially from the heads of Applebee's. It is absolutely unconscionable. How could this happen regardless of what side you're on?" Grant said.