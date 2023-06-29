Community activists held a special LGBT program Wednesday evening outside the Kenosha County courthouse marking the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

It was organized by Congregations United to Serve Humanity and the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin. Dozens of area residents donning Pride gear turned out for the event.

In 1969, the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City was part of a neighborhood gay scene that was known, yet not open. At the time, showing same-sex affection or dressing in a way deemed gender-inappropriate could get people arrested, and bars had lost liquor licenses for serving such people A police raid in the early hours of June 28, 1969, stirred a sudden resistance, as patrons and others outside the bar hurled objects at officers. Protests followed over several more days.

The uprising is widely is considered a seminal event that transformed the gay liberation movement and the fight for LGBT rights.

"The event marked the awakening of gay rights organizations throughout the United States," said the Rev. Monica Cummings, vice president of CUSH and associate pastor of Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist. "Here we are 54 years later still having to fight for respect, freedom and the right to be who we are. Here we are speaking loud and clear to those in power with authority who want to take this country back to a time of 'Father Knows Best' and 'Leave It to Beaver.' We say to them 'We will not go back!'"

CUSH President Rabbi Dena Feingold, of Beth Hillel Temple, hoped those in attendance feel "empowered" to make their voices heard.

"Now we call you to action," Feingold said. "We appreciate that you're here and we hope to see you at the Kenosha Pride Fest July 8."

Organizers said Kenosha is often ranked low in Wisconsin in the Human Rights Campaign's "Municipal Equality Index." The index examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are of LGBT people. CUSH has organized a task force dedicated to increasing that score.

"'We the People ...' means everybody," said Cal Miller, who is helping lead the task force. "The Human Rights index score is not to erase society rules but to make it to where everybody sees not just black and white but all spectrums of the rainbow."

Barb Farrar, executive director of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, said the nonprofit will work with local activists. Farrar said the center helped improve Racine's index score.

"It takes work," Farrar said. "It's not just an arbitrary score. It has meaning. If I were moving to Kenosha from out of state and I saw a low score I might think about moving elsewhere. It's that important for LGBT people."

Attendees also decried Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman's decision not to fly the Rainbow Flag on county property during the month of June observance of Pride Month.

Parents Len and Laura Wojciechowicz brought a flag stating "We the People Means Everyone." Laura Wojciechowicz said she's disappointed the Rainbow Flag is not being flown on Kenosha County property.

"Our son is gay and we are advocates for all. We believe everyone should be treated equally," she said. "It feels like we're going backwards. Although we're still further than we were, we are going backwards."

Len Wojciechowicz said it's "hurtful" to not see the flag.

Cummings told those in attendance "we disagree with (Kerkman's) executive order that rescinded a previous executive order that allowed the Pride flag to fly in front of this building."