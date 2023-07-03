Laborfest, which has been a long-standing tradition among Kenosha festivals, will not be held this year, due to difficulties in securing a venue in time for Labor Day.

In a letter sent out to local labor leaders, elected representatives, community leaders and previous vendors, the Kenosha American Federation of Labor Congress of Industrial Organizations Council announced, on behalf of it’s Laborfest Committee that it has cancelled Laborfest this year.

Kenosha AFL-CIO Council President Rick Gallo said the cancellation comes after the AFL-CIO was alerted in the spring by a change in St. Therese Festival Grounds, 2020 91st St., policies for event capacity.

According to Gallo, the grounds would only be available for outside groups’ events of 100 people or less.

“We asked if this was a new policy and that took two weeks to confirm,” he said.

Gallo said he was told the grounds at St. Therese are maintained by older adults, both part-time and volunteers. However, when Gallo attempted to reach out to church leadership to discuss further, or even come to a compromise, he said no one could be reached.

“Maybe we could have overcome the concerns if we knew what they were,” Gallo said.

St. Therese and Mount Carmel Priest Dwight Campbell said the people who maintain the grounds are older, and did not want to put a strain on them or their grounds.

“Even if they end up having people help out, it ends up being a real burden on us,” Campbell said, adding that Gallo acknowledged that when talking to one of the maintenance workers. “We assessed our people who work for us part time, our volunteers, and we didn’t want this extra strain and this strain on our resources.”

Campbell also said the decision had nothing to do with the AFL-CIO itself.

“I’ve said this from the pulpit, if you don’t have unions, workers don’t get paid a fair wage,” he said. “So I am totally in favor of the idea of fair, just labor.”

After learning of the policy change, alternative venues were explored, which also became fruitless as the other venue fell through with even more time passed to result in delays in gaining the proper permits.

“The significant delay caused by this unforeseen lengthy negotiation left too little time to get everything we need for a successful event into place,” the AFL-CIO said in its announcement.

Gallo said it seemed to be “the best-case scenario” to cancel this year’s Laborfest.

“We ultimately concluded that it would be foolhardy to try to set up yet another venue with such a short time window remaining,” the announcement stated.