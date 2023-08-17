AG OLYMPICS 2023 Mattaline Konrad, left, and Keely Ide, both 12 of Wheatland, team up during the Kenosha County Fair's AG Olympics in an effort to sling a larg…

WILMOT – Kendyl Perry never missed a beat.

Let us explain.

If you’ve ever had the opportunity to watch the AG Olympics at the Kenosha County Fair, you realize that it takes a certain amount of skill and finesse to pull off interesting feats, even after they've been demonstrated before one participates.

AG OLYMPICS 2023 Sporting a duck bill, 10-year-old Kendyl Perry of Burlington skillfully hops with a potato pressed in place with both legs toward a target dur…

For the 10-year-old Burlington girl, who partook of the agricultural games on the fair’s opening night on Wednesday, hopping on two legs while keeping a potato between her knees from crashing onto the Show & Sale arena’s concrete floor was like, well, breathing. The goal was to eventually drop the potato into a shallow target before running back to her teammate Ava Elfring of Bristol, who would then repeat the task.

As fate would have it, the pair, along with four other teams in the youth category, had to do it all over again because the game’s announcer was unaware the event had to be timed.

So, when it came her turn to do it again, Kendyl knew the routine (did we mention the kids had to wear a duck bill, too?) It seemed that she was again at one with the spud, until she approached the goal and the root began to roll, nearly succumbing to the acceleration of gravity (it began to slip downward).

Then, just before it had the chance to fall, Kendyl suddenly switched gears, hopping on one leg, while simultaneously lifting the other and holding the tuber in place until deftly depositing it into the target. (Whew, crisis averted!)

Kirsten Perry, Kendyl’s mother said she, too, was amazed at her daughter’s creativity on the fly. Kendyl and Ava thought the games were “awesome”, of course, especially, after winning a Boundless Adventures gift certificate for their endeavors. The pair has participated in the games the last two years, said Perry.

“I think it’s fun,” said Perry who also shows beef and poultry at the fair. “It gives the kids something to do because a lot of the other stuff is adult-based. So, the kids can come in here and have fun.”

Newly appointed Fair Manager Jenny Hesse, said AG Olympics give both youth and grown-ups another way to engage in fair activities. In fact, the AG Olympics is open to all ages.

“They do a variety of agricultural activities that range from anything from corn husking to `Barn Hair Don’t Care’, where they put cheese balls on hair,” Hesse said. “But, it’s a way to teach kids about agriculture in a fun way and they get to have a competition as part of it.”

If tater hopping isn’t your cup o’ tea, there other time-skills events in which one could partake, namely, the puck balancing race, green pepper toss and corn barrowing into a bucket in 30 seconds, to name others. For adults, the stakes were a little juicier, with competitions that included flipping playing cards – individually not the whole deck all at once – to see whether they would stick onto watermelon halves 10 feet away.

AG OLYMPICS 2023 The adult division of the AG Olympics included events like this one that involved tossing playing cards so they'd stick to watermelon halves d…

Hesse, who has been a part of the the fair since she was “a little bitty girl” said the AG Olympics is actually a newer feature, something she introduced about four years ago.

And, its popularity only continues to grow.

“We went from having just a couple (of contestants) in each area to every area filled up within half an hour of sign ups,” she said.

AG OLYMPICS 2023 Romy Nelson, a Kenosha County Fair volunteer, removes corn ears dumped into a bucket tote during a youth division competition at the AG Olympi…

AG OLYMPICS 2023 Mattaline Konrad, 12, of Wheatland dashes toward a bowl where she is supposed to deposit a potato during the duckbill race at the Kenosha Coun…

UPDATED: IN PHOTOS: Images from the 2022 Kenosha County Fair KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR Friday at the fair Friday at the fair Friday at the fair Friday at the fair Friday at the fair Friday at the fair Friday at the Fair KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR Sheep show at Kenosha County fair Sheep show at Kenosha County Fair Sheep show at Kenosha County Fair Combine demolition derby Truck pulls Tractor pulls KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR